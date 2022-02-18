All the uses of mint tea for your body

Mint is a medicinal plant with antioxidant, decongestant, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, analgesic and digestive action. Tea from this herb helps to reduce fatigue, benefits digestion and reduces migraines in addition to relieving abdominal cramps.

The plant is also used to help cure infections caused by parasites, such as amoebiasis and giardiasis, thanks to its anti-parasitic action.

Health benefits of mint tea

Soothes digestive problems

Research shows that the consumption of mint tea alleviates the discomforts caused by irritable bowel syndrome, reducing pain and diarrhea. In addition to having a relaxing effect on stomach and intestinal muscles, tea reduces contractions that cause pain, relieving symptoms of malaise. It also helps the gallbladder by stimulating the secretion of bile, helping the liver to function properly.

Reduces migraine problems

Its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce headaches and its relaxing effect relieves muscle tension that can cause pain.

Aid in the treatment of infections

Peppermint tea helps in the treatment of infections caused by parasites, due to the piperitone property that has anti-parasitic action. It can also be used in the treatment of caries, bad breath and oral candidiasis, due to its bactericidal and antifungal action.

Relieves mental fatigue

The drink has menthol and menthone, which are oils that improve the central nervous system, reducing physical fatigue and, consequently, improving concentration.

prevent cancer

Its antioxidant compounds protect healthy cells against the effects of free radicals, which in turn reduce the chances of certain cancers such as colon, lung and leukemia.

Relieves menstrual discomfort

Its properties with relaxing action alleviates menstrual cramps because of its relaxing and analgesic effect.

Improves flu and colds

Peppermint tea is very good for colds and flu, as it has elements that act as expectorants, decongestants, antivirals and anti-inflammatories, as well as being very good for sore throats.

How to make mint tea?

For a cup of tea, boil 150 ml of water, when it is boiling, turn off the heat. Next, put 1 tablespoon of mint leaves, cover and after about 10 minutes, just strain and drink.