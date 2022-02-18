Amazon Brazil launches Echo Buds headphones with noise cancellation and integrated Alexa

Amazon announced, this Wednesday (16), the launch of the Echo Buds in Brazil. Wireless headphones reach the national market with the mission of delivering quality sound, integrated Alexa, noise cancellation and good autonomy. We are very happy to announce the arrival of Echo Buds in Brazil. It has always been part of our vision to develop devices and resources capable of making customers’ lives simpler, funnier and smarter. In these two years of Alexa in Brazil, we see an important evolution in the use of voice in this sense, and the Echo Buds come precisely to provide a complete experience to customers anytime of the day and anywhere – Jacques Benain, General Manager for Devices on Amazon Brazil. Featuring an in-ear design, the Echo Buds feature four rubbers that allow the user to choose the one that best fits their ear. In addition, the earbuds are IPX4 rated to withstand splashes of water, sweat or light rain. See the device design:

Alexa and noise cancellation counting on the Embedded Alexa Personal Assistantthe user will be able to use the Echo Buds to light a lamp, skip to the next song or even get basic information. Just ask Alexa to access your favorite playlist or artist on services like Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, among others, listen to the news, in addition to turning up the volume, or skipping tracks with a simple command phrase. The Echo Buds also feature active noise cancellation (ANC). For this, the headphones use 2 external and 1 internal microphone to estimate the sound pressure in the eardrum. This ensures a pleasant experience, even in noisy environments. To activate active noise cancellation, simply press and hold the earphone or just say “Alexa, activate noise cancellation”. If necessary, you can also use ambient mode to interact with anyone on the street without having to take your headphones off.

Battery and privacy According to Amazon, the Echo Buds offer up to five hours of music playback with a single charge. The case, on the other hand, offers two additional charges, something that takes the autonomy to up to 15 hours. The user also has the option of recharging the headphones via the USB-C port or even wirelessly, but for this you need to buy the version with a wireless case. When it comes to privacy, the manufacturer claims that it is possible to mute microphones with the Alexa app. If necessary, the user can also view and delete their voice recordings. The Echo Buds also have a headphone location feature. Just ask, “Alexa, find my headphones” for another Alexa-enabled device – or press a button in the Alexa app settings on your phone. You’ll see the last location of your earbuds, and if your Echo Buds are nearby, a beep will sound.