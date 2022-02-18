Amazon opens new batch of PlayStation 5 with official price

Amazon has just opened up a new batch of PlayStation 5 for pre-order. But before you get carried away, we have to be honest: the quantity is very limited and will only last a few minutes — we have no control over that.

The good news is that we are talking about the official price tabled by Sony. It’s the best opportunity for you to escape the scalpers who charge impractical values.

By pre-ordering your PlayStation 5, you’ll be ready to play the biggest releases of the year. Horizon Forbidden West arrives tomorrow (18), while Gran Turismo 7 will appear in March. As if that wasn’t enough, God of War Ragnarok is also scheduled for 2022 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will debut in 2023. The console will offer the best experience in all these games.

If you already want to start the new generation on the right foot, take the opportunity to order accessories and console games to have the most fun!

PlayStation 5 suffers from a lack of units

Apparently, the shortage of PlayStation 5 on the market will continue for a long time. According to AMD, the normalization of inventories should only occur from the second half of 2022. Therefore, it may be difficult to get a unit in the coming months if you haven’t obtained yours now.