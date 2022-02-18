Amil presents actions for clients transferred to APS

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) convened a meeting with representatives of Amil and APS (Personalized Health Care) to present an action plan for clients.

Amil transferred more than 337 thousand user plans in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná to two companies: APS and the investment fund Fiord Capital. In January of this year, the ANS registered 2,700 complaints against Amil. Between 2019 and 2021, complaints jumped from 19,000 to 28,000, according to a survey carried out by the agency at the request of Folha.

Last Wednesday (16), Amil presented to ANS the measures taken on behalf of its beneficiaries. Among them are:

Reduction of authorization time for elective surgeries with OPME (orthosis, prosthesis and special material) to 15 calendar days and without OPME for up to 5 calendar days;

Creation of a reception cell for early contact in 100% of cases that would have negatives related to the accredited network. The objective is to guide the beneficiary and ensure that his demand is met;

Adoption of a new flow for network search, scheduling and directing in call centers. This new flow includes training, implementation of new tools and process review, for example;

Temporary suspension of the requirement of prior authorization for the release of laboratory tests;

Automatic redirection of beneficiaries transferred from the APS portal to the Amil portal.

more communication

In addition to the actions already initiated, Amil informed that it will also reinforce communication with transferred customers through email marketing, update the APS non-hospital provider base, currently estimated at 25,000, and restructure the APS portal.

During the meeting on Wednesday (16), the ANS stated that it will continue to monitor service deadlines and the assistance offered to customers.

Amil said that all its service channels are still available for the beneficiaries transferred to the APS and that it has invested in increasing the service capacity of the SAC. (See phones below)

Amil’s Contacts

Capitals and metropolitan regions: 3004-1000

Other cities: 0800-706-2363

Ombudsman: 3004-1094 (Capital cities and metropolitan regions) or 0800-721-1094 (other cities), Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm

ANS contacts

Dial ANS: 0800-701-9656

Electronic form on the portal www.gov.br/ans/pt-br

Call center for people with hearing impairment: 0800-021-2105

ANS advises beneficiaries to first seek Amil to solve problems. If the situation is not resolved with the health plan, the complaint must be registered with the ANS through its service channels.

It is worth remembering that the partial transfer of Amil’s customer portfolio was authorized by ANS for beneficiaries of individual and family plans residing in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná. Customers of individual and family plans residing in other states, as well as those of collective plans, were not transferred and remain with Amil.