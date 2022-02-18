“Amounts Receivable”: redemption of “forgotten money” in banks becomes a target for scammers; see safety tips

PSafe, a company specializing in cybersecurity, points out that at least 567,000 people have already fallen for consultation-related scams. Criminals use websites that offer the survey to steal data. They even indicate the amount to be received, and no amount has yet been released by the new system.
The Central Bank warns that it does not send links and does not make contact with citizens about the receivables system. Therefore, it is good to be suspicious, especially of offers received on messaging apps and social networks, click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram. These are the main channels used by cybercriminals.
With the launch of the exclusive platform for the service since last Sunday night (13) in Central Bank websitethe SVR provides for the return of R$ 3.9 billion to 26 million individuals and two million legal entities with amounts not withdrawn in the first phase.
Who did consultation of forgotten values in banks and was informed that he had nothing to receive, he will be able to repeat the procedure in May, when the BC will expand the database to include new types of residual balances.
The money comes from the following sources:
- closed and undrawn checking or savings accounts;
- improper collection of tariffs or credit obligations provided for in a term of commitment signed with the BC;
- capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of credit union members;
- defunct consortium groups.
- The second stage of the service, scheduled to start in May, will allow consultation for the return of another R$ 4.1 billion.
-
The following values will be included:
- undue collection of fees or credit obligations not provided for in the term of commitment;
- closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;
- accounts closed at brokers and securities dealers;
- other situations that result in amounts to be returned recognized by financial institutions
Calendar of the Amounts Receivable System (SVR), from the Central Bank:
|Date of birth or creation (company)
|Scheduling period (consultation and redemption)
|Repechage date (for those who miss the scheduled date)
|before 1968
|7 to 11/3
|3/12
|Between 1968 and 1983
|14 to 18/3
|3/19
|after 1983
|3/21 to 3/25
|3/26
Receivables: step by step
how to consult
- Visit the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/
- With CPF (in the case of an individual) or CNPJ (in the case of a legal entity), check whether or not you have forgotten money in a financial institution
- If the answer is “no”, the search ends here
- If the answer is “yes”, the platform will indicate the date and period to check the balance and request the redemption. According to the Central Bank, the dates will be scheduled according to the year of birth of the person or the creation of the company (check the calendar here)
how to redeem
When will payment be made
Values will be returned from March 7, preferably through Pix. If the customer requests the redemption without Pix, the chosen financial institution will contact you to arrange how to carry out the transfer.
Widows and Orphans
The consultation of forgotten values in banks has been carried out a lot this week, but a question arose: how to proceed in case the account holder has died? Will widowers and heirs be entitled to recover the amounts?
Scam alerts
On the Values Receivable platform page, the Central Bank warns of the possibility of scams and makes the following security guidelines:
- The only website for consulting and requesting these values is https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/
- The Central Bank DOES NOT send links NOR contact you to deal with amounts receivable or to confirm your personal data.
- NO ONE is authorized to contact you on behalf of the Central Bank or the Securities Receivable System.
- Therefore, NEVER click on suspicious links sent by email, SMS, WhatsApp or Telegram.
- DO NOT make any type of payment to access the values. It’s coup!
- Very important: only after you have accessed the system (or if you have already accessed it on the 24th and 25th of January) and only in the case of requesting the redemption without indicating a Pix key, the financial institution YOU have chosen will contact you to carry out the transfer. Heads up: even in this specific case, this institution CANNOT ask you to provide your personal data NOR your password.