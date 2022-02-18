ANS holds meeting with Amil and APS on action plan for beneficiaries — Portuguese (Brazil)

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) summoned representatives of the operators Amil and APS (Personalized Health Care) to present an action plan in favor of Amil’s individual and family plan customers who were transferred to APS on January 2nd. 2022. The Agency’s request was made at a meeting held with the operator on 02/14 and the presentation of the action plan was held on Wednesday afternoon (02/16), in a virtual meeting with ANS.

In this second meeting, Amil presented the actions that were recently carried out on behalf of the beneficiaries, such as:

Reduction of authorization time for elective surgeries with OPME (orthosis, prosthesis and special material) to 15 calendar days and without OPME for up to 5 calendar days;

Creation of a reception cell for early contact in 100% of cases that would have negatives related to the accredited network. The purpose of the action is to guide the beneficiary and ensure that their demand is met at an accredited or occasional provider, ensuring regulatory deadlines;

Implementation of a new flow for network search, scheduling and directing in call centers. The new flow includes: training, implementation of new tools, review of processes and immediate resolution of demands with the beneficiary online;

Temporary withdrawal of the prior authorization requirement for the release of laboratory tests;

Automatic redirection of beneficiaries transferred from the APS portal to the Amil portal.

In addition to the actions already initiated, the operator demonstrated the new steps, such as:

Reinforcement of communication to the transferred portfolio through email marketing;

Reinforced communication on the Amil portal for transferred beneficiaries;

Update of the PHC non-hospital provider base on the portal, scaled to approximately 25,000 providers;

Restructuring of the APS portal.

During the meeting, ANS highlighted the importance of such actions for the beneficiary to feel secure throughout the process. The regulator will continue to monitor service deadlines and the assistance given to customers.

It is important to note that the partial transfer of Amil’s portfolio was authorized by ANS for beneficiaries of the operator’s individual and family plans residing in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná. Beneficiaries of individual and family plans residing in other states, as well as beneficiaries of collective plans, were not transferred and remain at Amil.

Finally, Amil reinforced that all its service channels remain available for beneficiaries transferred to the APS. And that has recently invested in increasing the service capacity of the SAC.

ANS guides users to first seek Amil to resolve their issues. If the problem is not resolved with the health plan, the complaint must be registered with the regulatory agency through its service channels.

Amil’s Service Channels:

– Capitals and Metropolitan Regions: 3004-1000

– Other locations: 0800-706-2363

– Ombudsman: 3004-1094 (Capitals and Metropolitan Regions) or 0800-721-1094 (other cities), from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

ANS Service Channels:

– Dial ANS 0800 701-9656;

– Electronic form on the portal www.gov.br/ans/pt-br

– Call center for the hearing impaired 0800 021 2105.

More news:

08/02/2022 – ANS suspends corporate operation of operator APS

02/07/2022 – Clarification for PHC beneficiaries