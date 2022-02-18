Apple CEO’s $100M and the Salary Gap

Vote Advice Firm Says Shareholders Should Reject Tim Cook’s Compensation Package

One of the largest shareholder voting advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), has recommended that Apple shareholders reject the compensation package for Tim Cook, the CEO of the world’s most valuable company.

Cook received $99 million last year. His salary is $3 million, and he was also entitled to a cash bonus of $12 million.

The biggest chunk of the payout was a stock package that was worth $82 million when it was awarded. Another $1.4 million, related to the private security and personal use of Apple’s jet, “significantly exceeded” similar benefits granted by companies of the same size, according to the ISS.

The recommendation is yet another sign of dissatisfaction – or perhaps the right word is disbelief – with the exorbitant salary of CEOs of large corporations.

Last year, investors in publicly traded US companies rejected executive pay packages in record numbers.

Shareholders’ meetings said no to proposals from 14 S&P 500 companies in 2021, up from 12 the year before.

But in the larger universe of the Russell 3000 index, the percentage of rejections was negligible: only 2.8% of payment proposals did not go through in 2021, according to a survey by the specialist compensation consultancy Semler Brossy.

US public companies are required to vote at least once every three years the compensation of their highest-paid executives.

Known as “say on pay”, the system is non-binding, that is, even if the proposals are rejected, the company is not obliged to follow the decision of the meeting.

three trillion

Cook, 61, has been in the job since 2011, when Steve Jobs died. Anyone who had invested $1,000 on the day he took over the company would have $15,849 today.

Apple was the first company to exceed $3 trillion in market value last January, and at the end of yesterday’s trading session it was valued at $2.82 trillion.

The last time the compensation of the company’s directors was questioned by investors was nine years ago. But times were different: the dominance of the ecosystem created around the iPhone was still not as clear as it is today.

The ISS suggestion was reported by the Financial Times, which had access to the vote advice document.

The Apple shares received by Cook are the final part of a package that has been gradually released since his rise, in addition to a new cake awarded for performance.

The company did not comment on the ISS recommendation.

In a document published last month, Apple’s board of directors said that 2021 revenue and profit — $365.8 billion and $94.7 billion, respectively — “significantly exceeded” targets and enabled payment to be made. of maximum bonuses.

An abyss to the ‘C-level’

In 2020, the CEOs of the top 350 US companies earned, on average, 351 times more than their typical employees, according to a survey by the Economic Policy Institute think tank.

Compensation at the top of the corporate pyramid has grown 1,322% since 1978; workers’ salary, only 18%, according to the EPI.

The argument most often used to justify the ridiculous salaries of some executives is performance: they earn a lot because they deliver a lot.

But that relationship — with exceptions, like Apple’s spectacular performance under Cook, of course — isn’t always true.

A 2016 survey by financial services firm MSCI indicated that “companies with the lowest levels of compensation delivered long-term returns.” [no preço da ação] more consistently, even after adjustments were made for the size and industry” of the company.

Regardless of the results, there is no other word to define the compensation of some CEOs of American companies that is not ‘obscene’.

Equilar, in partnership with the New York Times, conducts an annual survey of the highest-paid CEOs in the United States. The latest edition takes into account the 2020 numbers.

Alexander Karp, of the software company Palantir, was the first, skyrocketing: he received US$ 1.1 billion. Tony Xu of delivery company DoorDash pocketed $414 million. The check from Eric Wu, founder of the online real estate platform OpenDoor, was for $370 million.

Had he been on the list, Tim Cook would have been in ninth place.

