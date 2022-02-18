Argentina plans national food company to contain inflation

BUENOS AIRES – The government of Alberto Fernandez plans to create a national foods in the umpteenth attempt to contain the inflation after the failure of the price control policy in Argentina. The government spokeswoman, Gabriela Cerrutti, announced that this initiative will allow the small and medium production of vegetables to “reach different families in a more economical, cheaper way”.

The announcement comes days after the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) reported that January’s inflation was 3.9%. In 2021, the cost of living increased by 50.9% despite the fact that in the last months of last year the government implemented a price control system through agreements with business chambers from different sectors.

Inflation in Argentina is among the highest in the world and in the region it is only surpassed by that of Venezuela. The most alarming data in the first month of the year was that 7 of the 12 reference items with which the consumer price index is compiled recorded increases of more than 3%.

Analysts agree that the policy of price control is like giving aspirin to a terminal patient, as the inflation problem in Argentina, which dates back to the early 2000s, requires the correction of macroeconomic imbalances.

“Despite extensive and increasingly extensive formal and informal price control mechanisms, high inflation is now deeply rooted in price and wage formation mechanisms,” said economist Alberto Ramos of Goldman Sachs. “This attests to the significant imbalances in macroeconomic policies and the failure of the monetary authority to ensure monetary control and achieve low and stable inflation.”

Cerrutti assured that “the government is looking for strategies, such as that small producers can distribute their goods or that seasonal prices are decoupled from international ones”. She did not detail the national food company or when it would start operating.

The official strategy also involves materializing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the refinancing of the US$44.5 billion debt contracted in 2018 to achieve “certain financial stability”. In practice, Argentina uses the dollar as a reference to set prices and the US currency has surpassed its historical value in the informal exchange due to the risk of a new default.

The government and the IMF reached an initial agreement in late January, but the details are still being negotiated. Also, debt refinancing requires congressional approval and it is still unclear whether the ruling party will get the necessary votes. / ASSOCIATED PRESS