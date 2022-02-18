Around Ukraine, US and Russia wage war of signals to avoid real war – International

WASHINGTON – While your impasse over the Ukraine to be continued, Moscow and Washington are playing an increasingly risky and increasingly complex game of issuing signals to try to secure their objectives without firing a shot.

Traditional diplomacy is just one component of this dance. Troop movements, warnings of sanctions and laws, embassy closures, meetings between leaders, and intelligence leaks are in part designed to test each country of its willingness to carry out certain threats or accept certain risks.

It is a form of negotiation in which the stakes are high, conducted by actions as much as words and designed to define the future of society. Europe as conclusively as by war, by telegraphing the possible conflict rather than waging it directly.

THE Russiaby deploying thousands of troops from the country’s far east to its border with Ukraine, hopes to convince Washington and Kiev that it is willing to wage a major war to guarantee its security demands by force — and then it would be better for Americans and Ukrainians to meet the Russian demands peacefully.

the government of Joe Bidenby asserting that an invasion of Russia may be imminent, even closing its embassy in Kiev and promising economic retaliation, signals that Moscow cannot expect desperate concessions from the Americans, which makes further escalation less fruitful.

There was a flurry of such gestures. Russia carried out military exercises in Black Sea, hinting that it could impede commercial sea lanes. President Biden issued joint statements with European leaders, expressing that allies have no qualms about sanctions that could also harm Europe.

The more both sides try to make their threats credible, however, for example by redeploying troops, the more they risk a miscalculation that could get out of hand.

Each side also cultivates ambiguities about what it will or will not accept, will or will not do, in the hope of forcing the adversary to prepare for any eventuality, wasting its energies.

The White House stated that the Russian president, Vladimir Putincould decide to invade this week, deflating its careful obscurity while demonstrating, especially to wary Europeans, that any invasion would be Russia’s initiative rather than a response to some external provocation.

On Tuesday, Moscow mobilized to create more confusion, withdrawing some forces as it continued its war exercises and Putin accused Ukraine of genocide against the native Russian-speaking minority that inhabit the country. By simultaneously swinging between de-escalation and invasion, Moscow has put more pressure on the West to prepare for both.

“This dynamic is very volatile,” said political scientist Keren Yarhi-Milo of Columbia University, who studies the ways countries send signals and mobilize in the midst of crises.

A range of factors particular to this crisis, she added — different political cultures, varied audiences, growing uncertainty — “make signaling, in this case, very, very difficult.”

The result is a diplomatic cacophony almost as difficult to navigate as the war itself, with equally high stakes.

persuasion games

With their positions, Moscow and Washington are trying to resolve two notable issues surrounding a possible conflict, each to its own benefit. Would a Russian invasion bring Moscow more rewards than harm? And would the West have less tolerance than Russia for the pains of Biden’s proposed sanctions and abandon them?

If Moscow is able to convince Washington that the answer to both questions is “yes,” then Biden and his allies would, in theory, be forced to conclude that it would be better to make any concessions that would prevent Russia from launching a war.

But if Washington is able to persuade Moscow that both answers are no, then Putin will have every incentive to avoid losses and retreat from his threat.

Putin has been ambiguous about what he considers a successful invasion of Ukraine. And moves like his recent visit to China or the bravado of his ambassadors, sneering at possible sanctions, signal that he is willing and able to deal with costs in the near future.

Clearly, if the war were really that advantageous, it could have already started, which is one of many clues that Putin may, in part, be bluffing, although it is impossible to say to what extent.

Biden, for his part, sent weapons to Ukraine, a message that he would make any conflict more painful for Russia, and outlined retaliatory sanctions in detail. He suggested Western unity on sanctions, which could be as much of a bluff as Putin’s threat of war.

The Biden administration has also made public what it says are Russian plans for a false pretext for war, indicating that any such strategy will quickly be unmasked and making the resource less attractive.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

But threats and bluffs work best when backed up by actions, which increases the risk of a war neither side truly wants. And these efforts are complicated by the need on each side to persuade varied audiences on contradictory points.

Biden must persuade Putin that Western sanctions would be automatic and harsh, while also convincing Europeans, who would bear much of that cost, that sanctions would not hit them as hard or be imposed without their consent.

Similarly, Putin seeks to make himself war-ready to Western leaders, while convincing war-averse Russians that he is being dragged into the conflict, for example with false allegations of American or Ukrainian aggression.

But leaders often struggle to tell which statements Putin wants them to take seriously and which Russians expect them to ignore as bravado for domestic consumption, warned Christopher Bort, a former CIA intelligence officer, in an article for the Carnegie Fund. for International Peace.

The Kremlin’s “stream of untruths” about Ukraine, Bort added, risks convincing leaders that Russia’s diplomatic appetizers can be ignored as a cover for an invasion that Moscow has already decided to launch — possibly wiping out the possibility of an alternative to war.

lost in translation

“Your system is much more open than ours,” said Alexander Gabuev, a senior researcher at the Carnegie Moscow Center. “This produces a lot of misunderstanding.”

Because decision-making in the Kremlin is dominated by few military and intelligence officials, Gabuev said, there is a tendency to assume that Washington operates in the same way.

Informal comments by US military commanders are given special importance in Moscow, while congressmen who guide much of Washington’s policy are ignored.

These cultural misunderstandings, Gabuev added, have worsened considerably in recent years, as Washington and Moscow have mutually expelled diplomats and ended several unofficial exchanges, undermining their views of each other’s politics.

This is not always dangerous. Many in Moscow, assuming Biden operates like Putin, believe that Washington has produced the appearance of conflict with the intention of declaring a false American victory, while the more reasonable Putin withdraws troops he insisted were defensive, Gabuev said.

This misunderstanding significantly facilitates the possibility of Putin withdrawing his troops. And many in Russia see the West as the aggressor and would therefore see an averted conflict as Putin’s triumph, not his surrender.

Still, the less Washington and Moscow understand each other, the harder it will be for them to decipher signals and anticipate each other’s reactions.

“The Russian president’s circle of trust has consolidated over time, isolating him from information that does not match his initial beliefs,” academics Adam Casey and Seva Gunitsky wrote in the journal Foreign Affairs.

As the core close to Putin has dwindled, they wrote, it has become increasingly dominated by sycophants who tell the leader what they think he wants to hear and by security force commanders who tend to be bellicose and distrustful of the West.

Putin would hardly be the only one in this position: polls find that strongmen are more likely, for that very reason, to start wars and lose them.

So what Washington takes as a threat or a bluff, for example, shrugging off threats of sanctions or suggesting that some Ukrainians would praise Russian liberators, may reflect a sincere belief caused by political dysfunction.

“The information that reaches Putin is fragmentary at best, and sanctions are a highly technical topic, not understood very well even in Washington,” said Eddie Fishman, who served as a senior government official. Barack Obama for sanctions policies.

So far, both sides have avoided any obvious misunderstandings. This may stem in part from the extent of the crisis, which has allowed each government to repeatedly telegraph its intentions and capabilities. But this same factor—time—also creates more opportunities for error as each side reinforces its position.

“Every day that we don’t fix this, we are increasing the likelihood that something will go wrong,” said Yarhi-Milo, the international relations expert. “We’re testing a lot of people’s nerves at the same time,” she added. “This could end badly, very quickly.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL