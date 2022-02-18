Arthur Aguiar, from BBB 22, confesses that he would recommend Jade Picon to Paredão: ‘If she hits, she won’t come back’ | real time

At the BBB 22 academy, Lucas and Arthur Aguiar talk about the game. The actor speculates about the voting options of Jade Picon, who has already nominated him twice straight to Paredão as Leader: “I think Jade, I think the people on her list are me, you and Gustavo. it’s the order, but it’s me, you and Gustavo. So, we’ll always get her vote in some way, until she leaves”.

He continues: “Bro, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know how people are seeing her game out there. Because, with me, I can talk about myself. With me, she was wrong, and that is clear to me, it is clear. I just don’t know how people saw it out there.” “What was the deal? Because you have one version… and she has another”, asks the medical student.

“She’s got a version that she created in her head, bro. Her version does not exist. That’s why I think if she hits it, she doesn’t come back. If I’m a Leader, I’ll put her“, reveals the carioca. The capixaba asks where the problem between the two came from, and Arthur explains: “Man, she went on a journey that, first, that I approached her because I wanted something from her, and when I started to exchange ideas with her, she had nothing, bro. She had nothing and no one. She was part of no group“.

The actor continues: “The second point is that she got into a mindset that when she won the first Lead, I wasn’t happy for her, that I was sad because she couldn’t participate in the Angel Trial and give me the Angel. She went on a really crazy trip, bro. And then when she won the Leader, I walked away from her.”

