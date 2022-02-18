Banco BMG (BMGB4) has recurring profit of BRL 48 million, down 49.8%

Banco BMG (BMGB4) recorded recurring net income of R$48 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 49.8% lower than in 2020.

Accounting net income totaled R$ 48 million in 4Q21, a decrease of 36.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

Return on average equity (ROAE) reached 5.0% between October and December 2021, down 4.9 percentage points from the same period in 2020.

In 4Q21, the financial margin was R$901 million, down 0.9% from the immediately previous quarter and 6.1% from 4Q20.

According to BMG, the financial margin has been compressed in recent quarters, initially due to the reduction in the average rate of the portfolio due to the mix of products, and more recently due to the increase in the cost of funding resulting from the increase in the yield curve.

More data from the balance sheet of Banco BMG (BMGB4)

BMG’s total loan portfolio reached R$15.967 billion in 4Q21, representing an increase of 6.1% in the quarter and 14.0% in twelve months.

Service revenue totaled R$21 million in 4Q21, up 11.8% from the same period of the previous year.

Banco BMG reached 9.1 million total customers in December 2021, a growth of 50.5% in the last twelve months, considering the Central Bank’s criteria. Of the total number of customers, 57% have credit products.

BMG recorded a 2.4-fold increase in the number of accounts in the last twelve months, reaching 6.3 million digital accounts, with growth in transactional and digital banking indicators. The cash in volume in customer accounts reached BRL 10 billion throughout 2021.

guidelines

BMG also informed its projections for the fiscal year of 2022 and reaffirmed its perspectives of the financial indicators for the year 2023. According to BMG, the base scenario for each of the lines is the center of the range.

See the main indicators

Outlook for 2023 from BMG

Regarding 2023, management informed that it chose to suspend the perspectives of operational indicators, disclosed through a Material Fact on March 30, 2021, “because it understands that these indicators do not reflect the strategy of principality that the Bank seeks with its customers” .

