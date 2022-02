Luís Roberto Barroso said it is very possible that TSE is under attack| Photo: Antonio Augusto/secom/TSE

The president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Luís Roberto Barroso, said this Thursday (17th) that he had “good faith” collaboration by the Armed Forces within a commission he formed last year to oversee the electoral process. of 2022.

“We assume it will be a good faith collaboration and not an intelligence exercise to gather information and attack us. So I never assume the worst in people. I’m assuming that the Armed Forces are here to help Brazilian democracy , and not to arm a president who wants to attack it”, said the minister, during a press conference.

Last week, Bolsonaro said, during a live broadcast, that the army had found “vulnerabilities” in the electronic voting system, within the framework of the Commission on Transparency in Elections. Barroso reacted and said, in an interview published in the newspaper O Globo, on Sunday (13), that the Cyber ​​Defense Center had only forwarded questions to the court about the security of the ballot boxes, which were answered and released this Wednesday (16) by the TSE

In a press conference on Thursday, he said it was “very possible” that the TSE system was under attack, but that, so far, no one has been identified that has compromised the electoral system. He said the worst attack took place in the first round of the 2020 municipal elections, when thousands of simultaneous accesses unsuccessfully tried to overthrow the TSE system. On the same day, a hacker managed to obtain registration data from a minister.

“I am very convinced that this came from within, the coordination came from within, but the Federal Police did not get there,” said Barroso, suggesting that the attacks were orchestrated from Brazil.