BBB 22: Brunna Gonçalves reveals who she will vote for this week

The game is getting more and more busy at BBB 22. This Thursday (17th), Lucas Bissoli won the Above Leader Proof and will have the supreme power of the reality show this week. With that, the participants have already started to speculate about the votes.

After the Leader’s Test, Brunna Gonçalves, Larissa and Vinícius talked once again about the game. In the Lollipop Room, the digital influencer said that she would not like a brother to win the dynamic. “I mentalized: make a mistake”, revealed the Pernambuco woman. Soon after, Brunna began speculating about Lucas’ vote. “It could be me, it could be Tiago…”, supposes Ludmilla’s wife.

Larissa disagrees and says she may be one of the new leader’s targets. However, the ballerina disagrees and questions whether the woman from Pernambuco is really into Lucas. Brunna then explains that the medical student can recommend her. “Lucas could be me, Tiago… could be Jade. Because Jade was going to nominate him. And I voted for him already and he knows too”, she explained.

Larissa asked about the house vote. Brunna said that she believes it is Gustavo. Larissa replied that the boys (Douglas Silva, Paulo André, Pedro Scooby and Arthur Aguiar. The sister then revealed who she will vote for this week. “Who votes for Gustavo… I vote. He is my vote”, said the ballet dancer.