BBB22: Arthur Aguiar undoes Jade Picon and web reacts | BBB22

This Thursday (17), the BBB22 cast held another Leader Test. Lucas was the winner of the skill contest and won the fifth leadership of the program, becoming the first popcorn to have this privilege in reality. But, in addition, the way that Arthur Aguiar reacted when Jade Picon passed him while the test was taking place, caught the public’s attention.

According to the rules of the competition, whoever was last in the score would automatically be in Xepa. In Jade Picon’s turn, Arthur was at the bottom, with fewer points. Upon completing her move, the sister got 70 points, getting rid of Xepa momentarily and celebrated. “At least I’m not going to Xepa”, she said, and netizens quickly understood it as a hint to her rival on the show.

But the brother was frowning and, when Jade passed by holding hands with his colleagues in the hallway, Arthur pretended he didn’t see her at the competition. He ignored the influencer and was the only one not to greet his sister. The moment became a meme and went viral on social media and fans of the show reacted to the video.

“Jade Sunday: my vote is for Arthur for not reaching out to me in the leader’s test”, Jorrane joked on Twitter. “Jade in the test to provoke Arthur: “I’m not going to xepa xoxo [beijos]”. After the race: Artur in the vip and Jade in the xepa. But what a plot twist?”, joked another internet user. “Jade on Sunday will be like: ‘So Tadeu, my vote is for Arthur because he didn’t touch my hand when I took the leader’s test, you know? knowing that I wasn’t going to win, he didn’t even try to get close, which shows more that he’s a self-interested man’”, mocked one more.

Continues after advertising

Jade “charges” her classmates after losing the Leader Trial

After the test, Jade commented to Laís and other brothers in the room that she had only 200 stakes to help Xepa. However, she highlighted that she did something for everyone in the house in her two leads. “I have already provided a great experience for everyone who is at Xepa. I’ve already taken everyone somewhere, or to the movies, or to lunch or to the VIP… It’s time for them to show gratitude and help me”, said the sister.

At the last party with Jade Líder, the sister talked about the VIP with Larissa. “The VIP is much more than who will eat corn and salad and who will eat liver and rice. It is who will be with you at the table that has all the dolls to move the game. The VIP is for those who will live with you”, remembered when talking to Larissa.

“So, beauty you put one or two people in the VIP who aren’t that close, but whoever sleeps with you should be the one who’s on your side. That’s why I put Larissa and Bárbara twice”, he explained. “We would leave the room and I would say ‘you have to find out this or that. Now go’. .. VIP is strategy”finished.