BBB22: Arthur Aguiar’s mother attacks and raises suspicion about Jade Picon, and Leo defends his sister: “If he said it publicly, it’s important to prove it”

Jeez! Bullshit is going on in and out of BBB22! Leo Picon has been speaking out a lot about matters involving his sister, Jade, and was unhappy with a post made by Arthur Aguiar’s mother, Kátia Aguiar. In the publication on Thursday (17), the woman said that the sister would have a “rich dad” who would pay for gossip profiles to improve Jade’s image, which Leo refuted.

“She doesn’t have charisma, talent, personality, but she has rich dad to pay Instagram for gossip!“, read the meme shared by Katia. In the caption, she completed the attack: “Unbearable, superb! It’s impossible for this one to reach the final of the program, whose objective is to discover a big brother, or rather, a friendly, humble, sincere person who doesn’t need to go over anyone to achieve his goals.“.

Arthur’s mother on instagram… Did anyone see Jade’s family attacking Arthur to defend her? pic.twitter.com/NuMK4oOf0d — vic picon 🌩️ (@todeboafodase) February 17, 2022

After the tweet began to circulate on the web, Picon decided to respond. “Disrespect, defamation, false accusations from the mother, the wife (Maíra Cardi)… Jade is all that and what are you acting like that? But if it has been publicly stated, it is important to prove it. Which gossip Instagram is being paid by my rich dad or anyone else, Katia?“, he pointed out.

“About your text, I give myself the right not to respond. I’m just sorry and I wish you a lot of light in your life.“, added the influencer.