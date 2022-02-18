BBB22: Jade Picon refuses to participate in sponsorship competition | BBB22

On the night of this Wednesday (16), one of the most popular parties of the 22nd edition of the Big Brother Brazil until then. Leader for the second consecutive week, the digital influencer Jade Picon had one more party to call his own. With the theme “Astrology”, the party was one of the most talked about topics on the internet this Wednesday. And it looks like the stars gave a little help to liven up the brothers’ night out, as three couples ended up under the duvet for an exchange of caresses.

Always occupying the minds of the participants with dynamics and actions of sponsors, the production woke up the brothers still with a hangover, to promote a beer brand. Still with traces of alcohol in the body, many participants refused to take a sip of the beer that was being advertised. Despite this, they enjoyed the juices and canapés a lot.

Surprisingly, the dancer Just Neto, appeared on the lawn screen to invite the brothers to follow in the footsteps of a choreography. Excited, the participants quickly got into the mood and danced with Neto, with the exception of Jade Picon, who refused to dance during the dynamic. According to the sister, she was traumatized after she was mocked on the internet for having done a little dance on Tiktok, and since then, she has not danced in public anymore.

Hot weather at the Leader’s party

Eliezerwho had his girlfriend and ally in the game, Maria, expelled last Tuesday (15), showed that the mourning phase was behind when starring in soap opera kisses with the nail designer, Natalia Deodato. In a romantic mood, the brothers exchanged caresses and held each other at certain moments of the party.

With emotions running high, the lovebirds decided to take their relationship a step further and decided to close the night with a flourish. Not caring if the other participants were listening or watching, Natália and Eliezer ended up having sex on one of the beds in the Lollipop room, without the slightest concern for the cameras. In the video it is possible to see the movements and hear the brothers panting.

Vyni spent the entire party watching the lovebirds. Many netizens pointed out that the brother would have been jealous of Eliezer, since during the whole day, the Ceará native praised his colleague. “You are beautiful, your chest is beautiful, your face is beautiful, your hair is beautiful, your mouth is beautiful, your smile is beautiful and your character is beautiful”snapped Vyni while cutting Eli’s hair.

Always kind and helpful, Vyni was also responsible for picking up the condom used by the lovebirds, as Natalia was embarrassed by the cameras. On social media, many viewers reacted to the scene and compared Vyni to Victor Hugo, from BBB20, who believed he was in a relationship with Gui Napolitano and Gabi Martins.

were not the only ones

In addition to Natalia and Eliezer, other couples also starred in hot scenes inside the most guarded house in the country. Laís and Gustavo, who spent the whole night flirting, also exchanged kisses and caresses under the duvet. Hours before the party, the doctor had already commented to her confinement colleagues that she would kiss Gustavo as a game strategy.

Jade Picon and Paulo André also had a hot night under the duvet, but they never had sex. Before, they finally put the shame aside and exchanged warm kisses in front of the other participants. Until then, they had only kissed inside the leader’s room.