BBB22. Laís criticizes sex between Eliezer and Nat: “It stinks”

The brothers’ hot night, after leader Jade Picon’s party, continues to reverberate at BBB22. In conversation with Slovenia and Lucas, Laís said that Eliezer had sex with Natália and also added information. “The room stank so bad,” he said.

Slovenia laughed a lot at the situation and commented that it lost 100 stakes because of Lucas. That’s because she took off the microphone to go to sleep, but kept whispering to her brother without the equipment, which is not allowed by the show’s rules.

In addition to Eliezer and Natália and Lucas and Eslô, the night also had the lovebirds Jade Picon and Paulo André, exchanging kisses in front of all the brothers, and Laís and Gustavo.

Jade Picon BBB22 Jade during dynamics at BBB22 this Thursday (16/2)Playback / Globoplay ***16-02-bbb22-paulo-andre-alert-jade-picon-about-game-strategy-is-buying-the-wrong-war A few days after the exchange of kisses, the couple starred in the first DR. The athlete called the young woman to talk and asked them to solve problems with each other more maturely. “We are going to fight now. Our first beef, can you respect this moment?”, he jokedReproduction / TV Globo ***jade-picon-abraco-pa-bbb22 The brothers were seen in many affectionate moments, but they were nothing more than hugs and caresses. Larissa, the sister of the glass house, even revealed that the two were being “shipped” by the viewers of the reality show. Reproduction / TV Globo Vyni and Eliezer BBB22 Eliezer and VyniPlayback / Globoplay larissa tomasia bbb22 LarissaReproduction / TV Globo Natalia Deodato, from BBB22 Natalia Deodato, from BBB22reproduction Maria, from BBB22 Maria, from BBB22Reproduction / Instagram expelled-participants-bbb-8 After beating Natália with a bucket during a discord game, singer Maria was expelled from the 22nd edition of Globo’s reality show. This, however, was not the only episode involving the ex-sister’s tantrum. On another occasion, she even hit Arthur hard on the forehead to glue a board to another dynamic in the game. Reproduction / TV Globo Jade Picon BBB22 Jade Picon is not looking good outside of confinementPlayback / Globoplay Natalia BBB22 Maria BBB22 Gustavo BBB 0

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.