BBB22: Lucas gets emotional and announces donation of the R$ 20 thousand he won: “It’s all yours”

Leader of the week, Lucas gets emotional and reveals the fate of the R$ 20 thousand he won by winning the race; Look

Leader of the week, brother Lucas Bissoli decided to donate the prize of R$ 20 thousand that he won with the victory in the race that took place on the last night.

This Friday (18), he said on the X-ray that the money will be donated to his mother. Emotional, he sent a touching message.

“Today, finally, after hitting the beam a few times, I managed to be a leader. And that’s a unique feeling! Only those who really are, know. And I still won R$ 20 thousand reais. Mom, this money is all yours, you can do with it whatever you want. I want to see you happy!“, he stated.

The brother also said that his big goal is to be able to give his family a good life.

“I’m here fighting, not only for myself, but fighting for us and for our family. I would also like to mention that at the party he had, I had a very nice conversation with Vinícius and I said how much he is a warrior and worthy of being here and I root for him a lot both here and abroad. I even made a joke that he doesn’t stop following me on social media”, reminded the boy.

TEACHINGS

the surfer Pedro Scoobytold this Friday (18) details of how he is raising his son, Sun. He is following in his footsteps and becoming a professional athlete.

But instead of surfing, the little one chose another modality: skateboarding.

“I talk a lot with my son. My son, for example, already has videos that explode, of him skateboarding. It goes viral and stuff… and bomb. And I tell him that doesn’t mean anything. This will be a consequence, you will dedicate yourself to be the best skater, you will be there training, evolving in maneuvers, winning more championships, fame will be a consequence”, told him on BBB22.