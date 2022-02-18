BBB22: Natália gives details of a hot night with Eliezer, and Tiago Abravanel confesses: “I got carried away and went to the bathroom to solve it”; watch

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on BBB22: Natália gives details of a hot night with Eliezer, and Tiago Abravanel confesses: “I got carried away and went to the bathroom to solve it”; watch 2 Views

But people! What a crazy night was that?! kkkkk The gossip from this Wednesday’s party (16) continued to yield during the day at BBB22. After starring in hot scenes with Eliezer under the duvet, Natália gave more details of what happened and left the other brothers with their mouths open. To complete, Tiago Abravanel confessed that he was encouraged by the action of his confinement colleagues and had to resolve the situation himself.

In the room, with most of the brothers gathered, the Minas Gerais woman admitted: “It was a complete funk song“. Startled, Eliezer wanted to know more. “Did you talk a lot of shit?“, he questioned. “No, but I said: ‘Can you…’“, she said, clapping her hands together. Everyone burst out laughing at Natalia’s description.

I do not remember this“, said the businessman. “It was unintentional, I spoke softly“, she continued. Then the sister said that Tadeu Schmidt would not joke about the situation. “He won’t say anything, which I’ve already talked about, the intention is for him to go straight to the dynamics“, she pointed out. “Really, he obeys you“, made fun of Douglas Silva.

Continue after Advertising

Eli and Natália’s fuss and roll ended up inspiring another brother… Tiago confessed that he was excited by the duo’s excitement. “The staff got excited, I got excited, and I went to solve it in the bathroom“, said the actor. “Lie!“Douglas was shocked. “With camera and all?“, asked Pedro Scooby. “Wow, is there another place without a camera?“, replied the grandson of Silvio Santos.

The brothers suggested that Abravanel do it under the duvet, but he denied it: “I can’t control it, it’s been a long time [que não me masturbo]”. The people laughed a lot, and went on gossiping about the events of the last night.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Maiara and Maraísa cancel the ‘Festival das Patroas’ tour, announced a month before Marília Mendonça’s death | Music

Maiara and Maraísa officially canceled the “Festival das Patroas” tour, which they would do alongside …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved