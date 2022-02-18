BBB22: Tiago Abravanel says he masturbated in the bathroom: ‘Each one does what they can’

After an intense party for the leader that took place last Wednesday (16), the brothers talked about the events, which include sex between Natalia and Eliezer and kisses between Gustavo and lais. With so much “sticking”, Tiago Abravanel told the participants that he was excited and ended up “relieving” in the bathroom.

“The dick breaking yesterday! I looked, it was Laís and Gustavo. He was like, ‘F*ck! You were already asleep, Abrava,” he said. Douglas to James.

“I wasn’t sleeping, no. I heard everything! I got excited and went to the bathroom. Hey, everyone does what they can, right?”, she said in a good-natured way.

“What did you do yesterday?” he asked. Pedro Scooby.

“Uh, the people were excited, they made me excited and I went to the bathroom to solve it”, detailed Tiago.

“Camera and all?” Scooby replied in surprise.

“Is there another place that doesn’t have a camera?”, replied Tiago, making the brothers laugh.

“Under the comforter,” Scooby suggested.

“Oh, but I can’t control it, it’s been a long time, then it’s been a…”, explained Tiago, who was interrupted by Douglas: “Oh, I played on camera!”.

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ What were chamberpots like in Ancient Rome? Archaeologists show

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat