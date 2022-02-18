Bezerra and Pacheco defend Aras after pressure from Covid CPI senators

Brasília – Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who left the leadership of the government in December, made an apology to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, after senators from the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on Covid pressed for analysis of the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro and threaten to file an impeachment request against the prosecutor.

The demonstration was supported by Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Bezerra classified the actions of the CPI senators as “intimidation” of the Attorney General’s Office. CPI senators threaten to file a request for impeachment against Aras if the PGR does not forward a decision on the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro and other officials denounced by the commission.

“The Public Ministry has functional independence by virtue of our Constitution. This independence of the members of the Public Ministry is a guarantee for the institution and especially for Brazilian society, which must rely on the full exercise of its activities to be guided not by pressure from any nature, but solely out of respect for the laws and the Constitution”, said Bezerra in a speech in the Senate plenary.

A request for impeachment depends on authorization from the president of the Senate. In the plenary, Pacheco expressed support for the defense of Bezerra and defended Aras, approved by the senators to occupy the position in the PGR. “External, in fact, the confidence in the good work of the Attorney General’s Office and in the technical, professional and human quality of Dr. Augusto Aras”, said the president of the Senate.

Flávio Bolsonaro activates Ethics Council against Randolfe

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) announced this Thursday, 17, that he will file a representation against Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) in the Senate Ethics Council. Randolfe pressures the Attorney General of the Republic to move forward with investigations against Jair Bolsonaro after the complaints sent by the Covid CPI.