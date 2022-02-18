Biden holds emergency meeting with Western leaders amid escalating tensions in Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The president of the United States, Joe Bidenwill talk to other Western leaders this Friday, the 18th, about the crisis in Ukrainewhile diplomatic efforts in recent hours have intensified to prevent a Russian attack on Ukraine.

The scene has become more tense since Thursday, with widespread exchanges of fire and bombing between separatists and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east of the country and the continuous build-up of troops from Moscow in the border.

THE White House will hold a call between Biden and the French president Emmanuel Macronthe German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – during which the military build-up of Russian soldiers and weapons on the border with Ukraine will be discussed. Biden told reporters that the threat of a new invasion remains “very high” and a Russian attack could happen in “the next few days”.

The US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin III, echoed US warnings on Friday that more than 150,000 Russian troops gathered near Ukraine’s borders were preparing to launch a major attack. “Although Russia has announced that it is transferring its forces back to the garrisons, we have yet to see that,” he told a news conference alongside his Polish counterpart in Warsaw. “We actually see more forces moving into this border region.”

US Vice President, Kamala Harristraveled to Munich for a security conference, and is due to meet with the Secretary-General of natoJens Stoltenbergrepresentatives of the three Baltic States and the Ukrainian President, Volodmyr Zelensky.

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenagreed to meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergei Lavrovnext week, on the condition that Moscow refrain from attacking Ukraine.

pretext for invasion

NATO and Biden said they believed the Russians were setting up pretexts to invade Ukraine through separatist attacks on points along the country’s eastern border. Amid escalating border tensions, Russia expelled the US deputy ambassador to Moscow.

The number two of American diplomacy, Bart Gormanhad been in Russia for about three years on a diplomatic trip, said a State Department official who spoke to the newspaper. The New York Times on condition of anonymity.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What began as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

The closing of this diplomatic channel came a day after the Ukrainian military and pro-Russian separatists exchanged accusations of attacks – and Russia and NATO disagreed over the veracity of allegations of atrocities that had taken place.

At the White House, Biden told reporters that “a false flag operation” was under way and Moscow would use it to justify an invasion. He said there are all indications that they are prepared to enter Ukraine and there were no plans for him to make a call with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

dangerous moment

In a meeting surrounded by anticipation and tension, Blinken told representatives of the UN Security Council on Thursday that Russia may use false pretenses, including alleged terrorist attacks or chemical weapons attacks, to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken said he would share detailed information with the world in an attempt to influence Russia to abandon the idea of ​​a military escalation, and described possible scenarios for what US officials have called an “imminent” invasion. “First, Russia plans to fabricate a pretext for the attack. This could be a violent event, for which Russia will blame Ukraine, or an outrageous accusation that Russia will level against the Ukrainian government,” Blinken said, adding that the US did not have exact information on exactly which accusation would be used by Moscow.

“It could be a fake terrorist attack on Russian territory. The invention of the discovery of a mass grave. A drone attack on civilians or a fake – or even a real – chemical weapons attack,” he added.

The rise in tone of the top American diplomat comes at a time of tension between Washington and Moscow. At the Security Council, Bliken stated that American information “clearly” indicates that Russian ground troops, planes and warships should launch an attack in the coming days, always on the grounds of defending ethnicities of Russian origin on the territory of Ukraine.

“Russia may describe this event (the fabricated pretext) as ethnic cleansing, or genocide, mocking a concept that we in this House take seriously,” said Blinken, who further described what the Russian dynamic could be.

“The (Russian) government will make proclamations declaring that Russia must respond to defend Russian citizens or ethnic Russians in Ukraine. Then the attack is planned to begin. Russian missiles and bombs will be dropped on Ukraine. Communications will be blocked. Cyber ​​attacks will shut down major Ukrainian institutions. After that, Russian tanks and soldiers will advance on key targets that have already been identified and mapped out in detailed plans. We believe these targets include Ukraine’s capital Kiev, a city of 2.8 million people.”

The statement resonated badly with the Russian delegation to the UN Council, which promptly responded to the American secretary. Russian Vice Chancellor Sergei Vershinin called the US military scenarios “regrettable” and “dangerous”, and reiterated the narrative presented by the Kremlin that Russian troops encircling Ukraine are returning to their bases after the conclusion of military exercises.

Despite the escalation of tensions, Blinken proposed yet another attempt at a resolution through diplomatic channels, inviting Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov to another round of negotiations next week on European soil. The US also proposed new meetings of the NATO-Russia Council and the permanent council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). /W. POST, NYT, AP