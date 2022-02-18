Bleriot Bar & Lounge Restaurant in Terminal 2 of Guarulhos now accepts LoungeKey and Priority Pass

Good news! THE restaurant Bleriot Bar & Loungelocated in Terminal 2 from Guarulhos International Airport (GRU), began to accept LoungeKey and Priority Pass. With the novelty, customers who have the benefit of accessing these programs on their cards now have one more option for food before boarding, as is already happening in the unit of the same restaurant in Terminal 3.

Bleriot Bar & Lounge

“At the Bleriot Bar & Lounge you can enjoy a wide range of international cocktails with a local influence and meals at any time: breakfast, lunch, dinner or canapés to accompany the drink”.

Time: 6 am to 11 pm;

6 am to 11 pm; Localization: past the security checkpoint, near gates 232 and 233;

past the security checkpoint, near gates 232 and 233; Accepts Priority Pass/Lounge Key: yea;

yea; Credit to be used: US$27 (R$148)

Benefit via LoungeKey or Priority Pass

By consulting the applications for the access programs to the VIP lounges, it is now possible to find the Bleriot Bar & Lounge Restaurant in Terminal 2, see below:

Priority Pass:

LoungeKey:

LoungeKey (via Mastercard Airport Experiences):

How does it work and how do you know if you have the free benefit?

As we said above, those who use the LoungeKey or Priority Pass benefit at Bleriot, receive a credit worth US$27 (R$148) for use in the restaurant. Simply present your credit card for the benefit to be granted upon payment of the bill.

But many people have doubts about how this benefit works in practice, especially if it will be made available for free or not.

These doubts are natural and the reason for all this is very simple: each credit card has a specific policy for accessing lounges through the LoungeKey or Priority Pass programs.

Below are some examples of policies offered:

Free and unlimited;

Free, but with limited number of courtesy visits per year, with excess paid;

All visits paid.

In addition, there are specific policies regarding guest access, who can also receive the benefit for free or be charged.

To help you identify whether your card offers the benefit, we have an article showing the policy for accessing VIP lounges for Brazilian credit cards through LoungeKey, which is the program available on the main high-income cards, such as Mastercard Black, Visa Infinite and Elo Nanjing/Diners.

But know that a few Brazilian cards also offer access to Priority Pass, also having a specific access policy to enjoy the benefit. In this case, consult the conditions directly with your card.

Comment

The news is very welcome! Especially considering that Terminal 2 currently does not have any VIP lounge options for access via LoungeKey (at least while the GOL Premium Lounge remains closed).

With the inclusion of Bleriot, even though it does not represent all the comfort of a VIP lounge, customers now have a restaurant option in Terminal 2, and can even eat for free if they have free access on their card.

What did you think of the news?

We thank the reader Rafael for the photos