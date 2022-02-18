BMW confirms launch of three electric cars in Brazil in 2022

THE BMW was the first premium brand to offer an electric car in Brazil, the i3. When he arrived in the country, in 2014, there were no charging points like there are currently. So much so that the electric hatch always came in a version with a range extender. But now, after many good years, the bavarian brand will take the second big step in electrification around here and bring three new electric models in 2022.

Among them is the unprecedented SUV iX, presented in January and available for pre-sale on the official BMW website. Besides him, will come to Brazil the iX3, battery-powered version of the X3 SUVit’s the i4, super launch of Germany’s newly created line of electric cars. Thus, BMW will have five electric models in the country, adding to the Mini Cooper SE and the BMW i3.

”We are committed to always bringing the current global technologies to the Brazilian customer and we will continue to seek news for all brands in the BMW Group Brazil among the 30 launches confirmed for the country in 2022”, he says. Aksel KriegerCEO and President of BMW Group Brazil.

BMW I4 – Fabian Kirchbauer/BMW

What will the iX3 look like?

So far, there is no information on what the iX3 will look like in Brazil. However, at the press conference, BMW said that the SUV will have an electric motor that drives the rear wheels and generates power of 210 kW – equivalent to 286 hp. Torque reaches 40.8 mkgf, which makes the model accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The maximum speed is 180 km.

According to the German brand, the battery of the iX3 has 74 kWh. The mechanics debut the 5th generation of eDrive technology, which allows to extend the maximum range to up to 460 km (WLTP cycle). Finally, the component can be recharged from 10% to 80% in just over 30 minutes at fast charging stations. At home, via the BMW Wallbox (11 kW), the iX3 can be 100% charged in less than 8 hours.

BMW/Disclosure

It is worth mentioning that the SUV will hit the market to face models like the Volvo C40 Recharge, which is on pre-sale for R$ 419,950. However, BMW did not have figures disclosed. The brand says more information will be announced soon.

BMW iX will have two versions

BMW opened, in January of this year, the pre-sale of the two versions of the iX SUV, they are xDrive40 and xDrive50. The model, the brand’s current flagship (that is, it has the most advanced technologies from BMW), will have the first units delivered to their owners in the second quarter of this year.

the version xDrive 40 custa BRL 654,950 and uses an electrical set of 326 horsepower and 64 mkgf of torque. Thus, it accelerates to 100 km/h, starting from inertia, in 6 seconds. Its autonomy is up to 425 kilometers (WLTP cycle).

BMW / publicity

already in iX xDrive50, which will cost R$ 799,950, the maximum power goes up to 523 hp and the torque to 77.7 mkgf. Acceleration and autonomy, therefore, are superior. The most expensive version of the electric SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. And, on a single battery charge, it can travel up to 630 kilometers.

Both versions have a top speed of 200 km/l, electronically limited to preserve the battery. According to the Bavarian brand, compared to the battery pack of the BMW i3 2020, energy density increased by 40%. In the case of the xDrive40, it is 76.6 kWh of total capacity, while in the xDrive50, 111.5 kWh. Check the details here.

BMW / publicity

sales went up

In 2021, BMW announced that it would invest, over the next three years, around R$ 500 million in the Araquari (SC) plant, where production of the X3 and X4 SUVs. In addition, the automaker promised to develop new systems locally, offering increasingly advanced solutions.

And it seems that the result has started to appear, because, according to the brand, sales rose 16.8% compared to 2020. Even among the 14,552 units licensed last year, 2,661 were electric and plug-in hybrids.

Despite the growth, BMW still does not foresee plans to start producing electric vehicles nationally. But, apparently, it is committed to increasing production levels here. “The Brazilian premium vehicle market will be at least 50% electric by the end of this decade and we will continue to lead the transformation of mobility in the country, with the introduction of models powered exclusively by batteries”, concluded Aksel..

