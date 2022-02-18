Board of Trustees of the Health Foundation approves the creation of a job plan and the holding of a contest – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

The Board of Trustees of the Fundação Pública de Saúde de Vitória da Conquista (FSVC) approved the institution’s employment plan, positions and salaries and authorized the holding of the first FSVC public contest, which will be launched shortly, to fill 31 vacancies. , distributed in the positions of nurse, nursing technician, physiotherapist, social worker, psychologist, pharmacist and nutritionist.

The resolutions were taken at a meeting on Monday (14), with the participation of the municipal secretary of Health, Ramona Cerqueira, President of the Board of Trustees and the director general of FSVC, Diogo Azevedo. The acts were published in yesterday’s edition (16) of the Official Gazette of the Municipality.

“It is a great satisfaction to move forward on this issue, creating a job, career and salary plan, which is a step forward to further improve assistance to the population”, stated Diogo Azevedo.

The Board of Trustees is a governing body of the Fundação de Saúde and is composed of nine members, including the Secretary of Health, the director of the institution and representatives of civil society. The Board of Trustees of the Public Health Foundation of Vitória da Conquista is responsible for the policy of hiring personnel and defining its structure and attributions of the FSVC’s staff and establishing the institution’s people management system.