Bombing hits nursery in eastern Ukraine as children ate breakfast

According to an employee, no student died; responsible would be rebels seeking independence from the Kiev government

Aris Messinis / AFP Nursery was bombed; no children died and staff were injured



A daycare in eastern Ukraine was bombed this Thursday, 17. No children died, because the main projectile hit the sports room, while the students were in the cafeteria. “At the time of the explosion, the children were having breakfast,” says a shocked Natalia Slessareva, 54, an employee at the Stanitsa Luganska daycare. “The explosion occurred around 9 am. I was in the laundry. The shock wave threw me toward the door. I no longer felt the right side of my head,” she reports. In the day care sports room, a wall was pierced by a projectile. The fallen bricks are now among the children’s toys.

At the time of the explosion, there were 20 children in the cafeteria, who would go straight to the sports room. “If the explosion had taken place 15 minutes later, the consequences could have been catastrophic,” adds Slessareva. In normal times, 57 children usually attend this school, but this time, most were at home due to Covid-19 restrictions. According to the Ukrainian army, 32 projectiles fell on the town of Stanitsa Luganska. Three school staff were injured. Another projectile landed on the children’s playground, where a crater can be seen between two slides.

“I can’t calm down,” says mom

Alerted by the day care center, Natalia, 38, ran to get her two-year-old son. “We ran to the car with my husband to pick up the boy,” she said, without giving her last name. “I was very scared, there is no bomb shelter in this daycare, just thick walls. You can see they were damaged. I can’t calm down,” she added. Part of the city’s shops remained closed after the bombings due to lack of electricity. Some residents covered their windows with plastic bags, as many were destroyed by the blasts. “It was quiet before New Year’s, but now they’ve started shooting harder,” observes a man as he collects shards of glass on the second-floor balcony of a small building.

Since 2014, eastern Ukraine has been embroiled in a war between Ukrainian forces and separatist fighters, supported militarily by Moscow, according to Kiev and Western countries. Despite numerous ceasefire attempts, some of which were relatively respected, the fighting never completely stopped, causing more than 14,000 deaths. Since November, Moscow has concentrated more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of a military operation against Kiev and a full-scale resumption of fighting in the area. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy denounced the attack as a “provocation” and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Moscow of wanting to “discredit” Kiev to justify an invasion. Luhansk separatists, in turn, accused Kiev of having increased the number of heavy weapons bombings to “push the conflict to an escalation”.

*With information from AFP