Boy trapped for three days in well dies after rescue – International

Men worked on trying to save boy in poo in time (photo: Javed Tanveer/AFP)

The five-year-old boy trapped since Tuesday in a deep dry well in southeastern Afghanistan died this Friday (18/2), shortly after being rescued from the scene alive.

The child, identified as Haidar, “has left us forever,” Anas Haqqani, a senior adviser to the Interior Ministry, wrote on Twitter.

“A new day of mourning and sadness for our country,” he added.

“Haidar is no longer with us,” said Abdullah Azzam, secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.

On Friday morning, rescue teams managed to reach the boy, who fell into a 25-meter-deep pit in the town of Shokak, in the province of Zabul, 400 km southwest of Kabul.

The child was still alive, explained Zabiullah Jawhar, a spokesman for the Zabul police.

“The medical team provided oxygen. But when they tried to get him to the helicopter, he died,” he added.

The tragedy comes just days after a similar one in Morocco, where little Rayan, also five years old, fell into a well and was found lifeless after spending five days there.

Haidar’s grandfather, 50-year-old Haji Abdul Hadi, told AFP that the boy fell while trying to “help” adults drill a new well in the drought-affected village.

According to official sources, the boy fell into the 25-meter-deep well and then, with a rope, managed to be lifted up to 10 meters, where he remained blocked.

Rescue teams dug a large slanted ditch to gain access to the boy’s location. But as they approached the well, they had to act very carefully to avoid landslides. The rocky terrain also made the operation difficult.

The device was overseen by representatives of the Talib government. Hundreds of locals gathered nearby to accompany the rescue.

Several Taliban officials released videos of the operation, highlighting the new regime’s efforts to care for the population, following criticism of human rights violations.

Videos circulating on social media show the boy dressed in a blue sweater at the bottom of the well, with his back against the wall, visibly moving his arms and upper body.

It was also possible to observe a lamp positioned in front of the child, which illuminated the bottom of the well.

The images were recorded with a camera suspended with a rope.

In one of the videos the boy cries, in another he talks to his father.

“Haidar, talk to me, we’re trying to get you out. Are you okay, my son? Talk to me, don’t cry, we’re working to get you out,” said the father.

“Okay, I’ll keep talking,” replied the boy, crying.

A large rock blocked the boy’s final access. For this reason, rescuers had to manually advance with pickaxes, which cost more time.