Boy trapped for three days in well in Afghanistan dies after rescue | World

A five-year-old boy trapped since Tuesday in a deep dry well in southeastern Afghanistan died on Friday, shortly after being pulled alive by rescue workers.

The child, identified as Haidar, “has left us forever,” Anas Haqqani, a senior adviser to the interior ministry, wrote on Twitter.

“Haidar is no longer with us,” said Abdullah Azzam, secretary to Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.

On Friday morning, rescue teams managed to reach the boy, who fell into a 25-meter-deep well in Shokak town, in Zabul province, 400 km southwest of Kabul. The child was still alive, explained Zabiullah Jawhar, a spokesperson for the Zabul police.

“The medical team provided oxygen. But when they tried to get him to the helicopter, he died,” he added.

The tragedy comes just days after a similar one in Morocco, where little Rayan, also five, fell into a well and was found lifeless after spending five days there.

Haidar’s grandfather, Haji Abdul Hadi, 50, told AFP the boy fell while trying to “help” adults drill a new well in the drought-stricken village.

According to official sources, the boy fell into the 25-meter-deep pit and then, with a rope, managed to be lifted up to 10 meters, but he remained blocked at that point.

Rescue teams dug a large slanted ditch to gain access to the boy’s location. But as they approached the well, they had to be very careful to avoid landslides. The rocky terrain also made the operation difficult.

The device was overseen by representatives of the Taliban government. Hundreds of locals gathered nearby to accompany the rescue.

Several Taliban officials released videos of the operation, highlighting the new regime’s efforts to care for the population, after criticism of human rights violations.

Videos circulating on social media show the boy dressed in a blue sweater at the bottom of the well, with his back against the wall, visibly moving his arms and upper body.

It was also possible to observe a lamp positioned in front of the child, which illuminated the bottom of the well.

The images were recorded with a camera suspended with a rope. In one of the videos the boy cries, in another he talks to his father. “Haidar, talk to me, we’re trying to get you out. Are you okay, my son? Talk to me, don’t cry, we’re working to get you out,” the father said. “Okay, I’ll keep talking,” replied the boy, crying.

A large rock blocked the boy’s final access. For this reason, rescuers had to manually advance with pickaxes, which cost more time.