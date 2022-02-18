Brazil has 1,129 deaths in 24 hours; average has been at 800 for 10 days

Brazil once again exceeded a thousand deaths from covid-19 in 24 hours. Today, there were 1,129 deaths from the disease, higher than that recorded yesterday (1,046), but lower than that recorded on the 9th (1,295), the highest in seven months.

The moving average completed ten days above 800, reaching 841. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part. The index is the most reliable for checking the advance or retreat of the pandemic, calculated from the average of deaths in the last seven days.

Two regions of Brazil are accelerating in the moving average of deaths: Northeast (23%) and Southeast (30%). Another three are stable: Central-West (-1%), North (10%), and South (3%). In the country as a whole, the trend is towards stability (15%) – which has not been seen since January 12th. The Federal District and 13 states are also on an uptrend, while another 12 states are stable and one is down.

This variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. A value above 15% indicates an uptrend; below -15%, drop; between 15% and -15% means stability.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has had 641,997 lives lost to the coronavirus.

Also in the last 24 hours, the country recorded 129,266 new known cases of the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has had 27,941,476 cases of covid-19.

The moving average of cases stood at 116,566. This indicator has been decelerating in the last month and for eight days it has shown a downward trend, of -36%.

Only Pará shows acceleration in the moving average of cases, another nine are in stability and 16 states and the Federal District with decrease.

See the situation of the moving average of deaths by state and in the DF:

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stability (14%)

Minas Gerais: stability (4%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (70%)

São Paulo: stability (-4%)

North region

Rondônia: data not reported

Roraima: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Ceará: stability (2%)

Pernambuco: stability (11%)

Piauí: stability (7%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (17%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (17%)

Goiás: stability (-10%)

Mato Grosso: stability (-9%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: high (16%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (36%)

Santa Catarina: stability (-2%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today (17), the Ministry of Health reported that 1,128 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in Brazil. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths caused by the disease has reached 641,902.

According to the folder’s data, there were 131,049 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in the country, bringing the total number of infected to 27,937,835 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 24,708,484 recovered cases of covid-19 in Brazil so far, with another 2,587,449 in follow-up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.