British engineer motivates and Australia restarts search for flight MH370 – Prisma









Australian aviation safety investigators have started new searches for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 following the theory and calculations of a British aerospace engineer, who claims to have identified the exact location of the aircraft, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, who were supposed to go from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

The wreckage was never found, despite a four-year, $200 million international search effort covering more than 120,000 m².

New technology led by aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey may finally solve the world’s biggest aviation mystery.

Godfrey believes MH370 hit the ocean 1,933 km west of Perth and is 4,000 meters deep.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell hopes that the ‘greatest unsolved mystery of our time’ can now be solved.

“We are reviewing all the old data, looking for anything that may have been lost,” he told the Daily Mail report.

‘Because the report places the aircraft in an area that we have already researched, we are doing a review of the data we have there and this is being done with Geoscience Australia.’

Godfrey claims that the radio technology he describes in his report, Weak Signal Propagation Reporter (WSPR), can be used to accurately detect and track the aircraft.

Mitchell added that Godfrey’s detailed research is reliable, with the ultimate goal of providing closure for the families of those who died aboard MH370.





