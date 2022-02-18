Brothers, game that won GTA 5 in awards, is free on the Epic Games Store – Games – Tecnoblog

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is the newest free PC game on the Epic Games Store. The title was a huge success when it was released, in 2013, and even won the award for Better game in Xbox at VGX, previous name of the current The Game Awards, competing with names like GTA 5, Tomb Raider and BioShock infinite. It is highly praised for its gameplay and heartwarming story of two brothers trying to save their own father from a fatal illness.

Brothers is free for PC for a limited time (Image: Handout/505 Games)

This game is the creation of Josef Fares, the same designer who was responsible for other highly praised titles, such as A Way Out and It Takes Two – which was even the winner in the Game of the Year category at The Game Awards 2021, last December.

Fares is known for having a controversial stance on awards, or at least one of them. At The Game Awards in 2017, he cursed the Oscars, when he was interviewed by presenter Geoff Keighley. Despite this, the game designer is also known for his great authorial work, usually focused on the journey of two characters and with multiplayer appeal.

Despite the theme, brothers it is not a multiplayer game. It is possible to play alone, while the player controls a bit of the two brothers along their journey. Still, it’s a fun game and worth having in your library – especially for free.

How to download Brothers and minimum requirements

For download Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons you just need to have an Epic Games account, open the distributor’s store and click Get on the game’s page. The download can start immediately or a short time later, it’s up to the user to decide.

To play you must have a computer with at least:

Operating System: Windows XP SP3

Processor: Dual Core 2.4GHz

Memory: 2GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600

Storage space: 2GB

Another good news is that Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons It has subtitles in Portuguese, although the audio is only in English. The download is available until February 24 at 1 pm.

The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation, but not for free at the moment.

