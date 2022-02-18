Businessman is arrested in operation against child sexual abuse and exploitation in Natal – 02/17/2022 – News

A 40-year-old businessman was arrested in the act on the morning of this Thursday (17) as a result of “Operation Maximus” of the Federal Police of Rio Grande do Norte. The purpose of the operation was to crack down on people involved in child sexual abuse and the storage of pornographic images involving children. The man had material associated with that kind of content. 5 search and seizure warrants issued by the 2nd Federal Court of Justice/RN were fulfilled.

Disclosure

The operation is a result of the investigation that had the help of the NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children), an American non-governmental organization, founded to serve as a center for receiving and handling “complaints” about child sexual abuse and disappearance of children.

The prisoner will answer for the crime of storing images containing child pornography (art. 241-B of the Statute of the Child and Adolescent), and may also, during the investigation, if the evidence collected so points, be indicted for the heinous crime of rape of vulnerable, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Evidence was also collected that identified others involved in even more serious crimes, such as rape of vulnerable people.