By granting HC, Gilmar calls TJ-SP an “institutional anarchist”

When granting a Habeas Corpus to restore the 40% percentage for the progression of a convict’s regime, Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court, stated that the São Paulo Court of Justice behaves, in some cases, as an “institutional anarchist “.

The case involves a man convicted by the Justice of São Paulo, who had achieved, in the first degree, the progression of regime by serving 40% of the sentence. However, the TJ-SP reformed the decision and set the percentage of 60% for granting the benefit.

The defense, represented by the lawyer Maurício Camargofiled HC on the grounds that the TJ-SP decision would be in disagreement with the understanding signed by the Supreme Court in the judgment of ARE 1,327,963 (Theme 1,169).

“The decision is an insult to the Supreme Court, since the matter discussed in the case file is already consolidated through the judgment by the Virtual Plenary in ARE 1,327,963 (Theme 1,169), by the rapporteur of Minister Gilmar Mendes, at which time the Full Court recognized that the time lapse of 40% must apply to the prison progression of those convicted of a heinous crime or equivalent without resulting in death and non-specific repeat offender”, claimed the defense.

In granting the order, the minister acknowledged that the decision of the São Paulo court “directly affronted” the Plenary of the Federal Supreme Court, which, in terms of general repercussion, understood that “the amendment promoted by Law 13.964/2019 in article 112 of the LEP does not authorizes the incidence of the percentage of 60% (item VII) to non-specific repeat offenders for the purpose of progression”.

In the decision, the minister also criticized the TJ-SP and said that the São Paulo Court usually ignores STF decisions: “By the way, it is not the first time that the São Paulo Court of Justice behaves like an institutional anarchist and ignores the decisions of the Supreme Court”.

With that, Gilmar determined the reinstatement of the decision handed down by the Criminal Execution Court, that is, the time lapse of 40% for the progression of the patient’s regimen. Questioned by ConJur, the TJ-SP informed that it does not comment on judicial decisions.

