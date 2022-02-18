Caixa defines new rules for the FGTS birthday withdrawal

THE anticipation of the birthday loot of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) has new rules at Caixa Econômica Federal. From now on, the customer will be able to anticipate up to five installments of the benefit, and not just three as was possible until then.

To apply for the loan, the interested party must have a balance in the linked accounts, in addition to having opted for the modality. Check all requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age;

Hold a current or savings account at Caixa (except Digital Social Savings and CAIXA Fácil Savings);

To opt for the birthday withdrawal and authorize the bank to check the FGTS balance;

Have enough balance to anticipate;

Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue Service;

Being in compliance with the Caixa or using the credit resource to pay the debt.

According to data from the state bank, more than 2.3 million people have already advanced the FGTS, totaling about R$ 15 million in funds released.

Conditions for early birthday withdrawal

If you already opted for the modality, you can advance from R$ 500, provided that each installment has a minimum value of R$ 300. In addition, the date of the last withdrawal cannot exceed 999 days from the contract.

This credit line offered by Caixa uses the balance of the FGTS itself as payment guarantee, which greatly reduces the chances of default. Therefore, interest rates are only 1.49% per month.

For more information about the anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal, access the Caixa Tem app and make a simulation.