Caixa programs new FGTS 2022 payment in the next few days

Caixa Econômica Federal will release the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) for workers who were born in March. The benefit is released annually, as part of the balance that is available in the employee’s fund accounts in the month of his/her birthday.

Workers who switch to this modality need to pay attention to the dates, because to receive the amounts this year it is necessary to adhere to the last working day of the month of birth.

If you want to join the birthday withdrawal, use the following channels:

Important to remember

If you choose the birthday withdrawal and want to return to the previous “withdrawal-withdrawal” model, you must wait 24 months to change. What’s more, if you are fired and you have the birthday withdrawal, it will not be possible to withdraw the entire amount saved in the Guarantee Fund.

FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal – Calendar

Following the rules, the withdrawal must be carried out within 2 months from the employee’s month of birth.

Birthday month / Payment period

  • January: 01/01 to 03/30;
  • February: 02/01 to 04/29;
  • March: 03/02 to 05/31;
  • April: 04/01 to 06/30;
  • May: 05/02 to 07/29;
  • June: 06/01 to 08/31;
  • July: 01/07 to 30/09;
  • August: 08/01 to 10/31;
  • September: 09/01 to 11/30;
  • October: 10/03 to 12/30;
  • November: 11/01 to 01/31/2023;
  • December: 12/01 to 02/28/2023.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com

