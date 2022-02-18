Caixa releases salary bonus for workers born in April

Private sector workers born in April receive today (17) the 2020 base year salary bonus. Caixa Econômica Federal started the payment on the 8th and will continue with the release until March 31, based on the beneficiary’s month of birth.

Also today, Banco do Brasil releases the salary bonus for public sector workers with final enrollment 2 and 3. Payment for this category – civil servants, military and state employees enrolled in Pasep – began to be made on Tuesday (15) and runs through March 24, based on the final digit of the server application.

The allowance of up to one minimum wage is paid to workers enrolled in the Social Integration Program (PIS) or in the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) for at least five years. It now receives those who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

Private initiative workers who receive from Caixa Econômica Federal:

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

Public sector workers, who receive from Banco do Brasil:

end of registration Pay day 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

The amounts paid to each worker vary according to the number of days worked during the 2020 base year.

About 22 million workers should receive the benefit, with a total value of more than R$ 20 billion. The resources are from the Worker Support Fund (FAT).

Caixa informed that the credit will be automatically deposited for those who have a bank account. The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through Digital Social Savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app.

If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be made with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, always according to the payment schedule.

For beneficiaries residing in the municipalities of Bahia and Minas Gerais in an emergency situation, due to heavy rains, the payment was released on the 8th, regardless of the month of birth.

* Collaborated with Luciano Nascimento