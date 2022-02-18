Calcinha Preta issues a report on the health status of vocalist Paulinha Abelha | TV & Famous

The group Black panties released a bulletin on their networks about the health status of one of their vocalists, Paulinha Bee . The singer was hospitalized on Friday, 11/3, after a tour with the band in São Paulo. A series of tests diagnosed that Paulinha had an infection.

The last bulletin, from 1 pm, informs:

“The Hospital Unimed Sergipe informs that the patient Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leca Viana evolved with clinical worsening in the last 12 hours and is in a coma. She is scheduled to transfer from a hospital unit, but due to neurological instability, she does not have safe clinical conditions to carry out the transfer at the moment.”

In the post, Calcinha Preta asks for positive energies for her: “We need everyone to gather strength and good vibes so that our positive current of love and intercession reaches Paulinha and our bee recovers!”

At 22:24, the band asked the fans not to believe in fake news and follow the announcements issued by the official Instagram. Rumors that Paulinha would have been brain dead circulated on the web during the night, which was denied by the press office.

“Due to speculations and unfounded notes, the team of the band Calcinha Preta asks journalists, friends and fans to consider the information posted on the artist and group’s networks as official, which will keep everyone aware of the state of health of our dear Paulinha Bee. All newsletters will be published with the signature of the doctors who are dedicating themselves to the artist’s treatment. We thank you and ask that everyone continue to pray and send positive vibes.”

On the singer’s personal page, friends make a prayer chain:

Paulinha is 43 years old and became part of Calcinha Preta in 1998. She left the band twice to play other projects and the last time she returned to the group was in 2018, remaining until today. She is currently married to dancer Clevinho Santos.

She started her career at age 12 singing in trios eletricos in cities in the interior of Sergipe and even had a group, Flor de Mel. The band didn’t last long due to lack of resources from her parents, who made her give up on the project.