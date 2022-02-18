Calcinha Preta singer denies Paulinha Abelha’s brain death and reassures fans: ‘It’s fake news’ | Sergipe

Singer Bell Oliver, a member of Calcinha Preta, denied false information, which circulated on social media about the brain death of Paulinha Abelha, a bandmate who has been in a coma and hospitalized for seven days in a private hospital in Aracaju, with kidney problems.

“It’s fake news. We are very sad. This is an irreversible evil, that she was brain dead. I want to say here to all fans and friends that she remains stable. Rest assured, we will continue our prayer chain”, he warned. the artist.

Bell Oliver also reported that a team was hired to assess the singer’s health in parallel with the hospital team and spoke about the state of coma.

“There was a team that we hired, which is giving a neutral diagnosis, outside the hospital, together with the hospital team. [o médico] said it’s normal [o coma]. One day she took antibiotics. Usually the antibiotic to start taking effect takes 48 hours. He asked us to calm down, that her rates are normal”.

Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized on February 11 in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was to treat kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed.

On the 14th, the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU, in addition to undergoing dialysis.

In the medical bulletin released on Thursday afternoon (17), it was announced that Paulinha was in a coma, and because of neurological instability, did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer, but at the end of the night the situation changed, and around 23 , she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests.

Singer Daniel Diau, who shares the stage with Paulinha Abelha in Calcinha Preta, posted a photo of his colleague, calling her a “sister”: “Let’s all hold hands and cry out to our God that at the right time he will act”.

Marlus Viana, former Calcinha Preta and ex-husband of the singer, shared a video with her singing and said he believes in her recovery. “It’s all worked out.”

Ana Gouveia, who was part of the band in one of Abelha’s outings, posted a photo of the two together and also asked for prayers for the artist’s husband, model Clevinho Santos.

The singer Walkyria Santos, former member of Banda Magníficos, wrote to Paulinha. “Hey my friend, all this turmoil is making us distressed, but I’m sure that in this world there is no one who doesn’t love you, I believe in your healing, God knows your heart. Yesterday we made a prayer chain here at home, and I’m sure our God heard”.