Calcinha Preta singer is transferred from hospital

Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, was transferred last night from Hospital Unimed, in Aracaju, to Hospital Primavera, in the same city. The information was confirmed by the band’s adviser to splash. The singer has been hospitalized since Friday (11), and went into a coma in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) yesterday afternoon.

According to the team, Paulinha has a bacterium in her brain. She was on tour with the band in São Paulo when she fell ill and was hospitalized as soon as she landed in the Sergipe capital.

splash found that Paulinha was diagnosed with kidney failure, which is when the kidneys lose their ability to perform basic functions, and was undergoing therapy dialysisbeing accompanied by a specialized medical team.

The singer’s family wants her to be treated at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo, however, due to neurological instability, Paulinha is not in a safe clinical condition to carry out the air transfer.

fake news

Yesterday, Marlus Viana, ex-husband of the singer and former lead singer of Calcinha Preta, repudiated the fake news circulating on social networks that declared that the artist had suffered brain death.

“I saw her today and she has a good, calm face. I left much more confident than when I entered the hospital. What was passed on to me is that there is nothing related to brain death as it circulates on social media. The only sources official information about her clinical condition will be through Calcinha Preta’s Instagram and her own Instagram. Paulinha“.

The singer also told during the interview that she will go to the new hospital to have access to a more complete structure, with computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging.

Black panties

The band Calcinha Preta was formed on December 8, 1995 and has had several formations — the group is one of the biggest names in electronic forró. Paulinha43, joined the group in 1998.

She has left the band twice to focus on other projects, but returned and, since 2018, remains in the forró group.

Today, the vocalists are Daniel helloSilvania Aquino, Paulinha Bee and Bell Oliver. The band is known for the romantic forró and the super productions for the shows.

In November last year, the original singer of Calcinha Preta was murdered at home. According to the Sergipe Public Security Secretariat, Sidney Chuchu died with a stab wound — a technical term for objects that can be used to injure or kill, but whose normal use is otherwise.