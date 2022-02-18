Calcinha Preta singer Paulinha Abelha has bacteria in her brain

The singer Paulinha Abelha, 43, lead singer of Calcinha Preta, is in a coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) due to bacteria in the brain, the group’s team informed splash.

She has been hospitalized since the weekend in a private hospital in the South Zone of Aracaju. The singer was on tour with the band in São Paulo when she fell ill and was hospitalized as soon as she landed in the Sergipe capital.

Early, splash found that the singer’s family wants her to be treated at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, however, due to neurological instability, Paulinha is not in safe clinical conditions to perform the air transfer.

The singer of Calcinha Preta is being closely followed by her husband, also singer Cleverton Santos, and by bandmates: Daniel Diau, Bell Oliver and Silvânia Aquino.

In an interview last week with the podcast “Podpah”, she said that she felt bad before recording the conversation.

I felt a ‘passing’, a fainting (before the interview). But nothing that Podpah can’t solve, everything is great. Anything, if I get dizzy, I go there. But I ate like an otter, yesterday we had a wonderful sushi dinner. Paulinha Bee on Podpah

Transfer to another hospital in SE

Marlus Viana, the singer’s ex-husband and former singer of Calcinha Preta, declared in an interview with TV Atalaia, an affiliate of Record in Sergipe, that she will be transferred to another hospital in Aracaju.

Marlus also stated that there was no worsening in the clinical picture in the last few hours and repudiated the fake news circulating on social networks that declared that the artist had suffered brain death.

“I saw her today and she has a good, calm face. I left much more confident than when I entered the hospital. What was passed on to me is that there is nothing related to brain death as it circulates on social media. The only sources information officers about her clinical condition will be through Calcinha Preta’s Instagram and Paulinha’s own Instagram”.

The singer also told during the interview that she will go to the new hospital to have access to a more complete structure, with computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. The transfer should take place today.

Black panties

The band Calcinha Preta was formed on December 8, 1995 and has had several formations — the group is one of the biggest names in electronic forró. Paulinha, 43 years old, joined the group in 1998.

She has left the band twice to focus on other projects, but returned and, since 2018, remains in the forró group.

Today, the vocalists are Daniel Diau, Silvânia Aquino, Paulinha Abelha and Bell Oliver. The band is known for the romantic forró and the super productions for the shows.

In November last year, the original singer of Calcinha Preta was murdered at home. According to the Sergipe Public Security Secretariat, Sidney Chuchu died with a stab wound — a technical term for objects that can be used to injure or kill, but whose normal use is otherwise.