Can it? Airline will have business class with seats that do not recline

When we imagine a trip in business class, everything that is exquisite comes to our mind, right? Full meals, sparkling wine, wine list, varied in-flight entertainment and super comfortable armchairs (preferably that turn into beds) are just some of the expected treats.

But have you ever imagined buying an executive airline ticket and the seat doesn’t recline? Well, Finnair, Finland’s main airline, had this idea. The company revealed last week a new model of business class seats in partnership with manufacturer Collins Aerospace that has exactly this characteristic: it does not recline.

Business class seats that do not recline

The model was named Airlounge and, according to the company, they are inspired by the armchairs in a living room. The seats are shell-shaped with a high curved back, ensuring privacy for travelers.





Although they do not recline, the company guarantees that the new seats were designed to offer comfort, space and freedom of movement during the flight. The armchair has a simple control panel with commands to adjust the footrest, as well as individual reading lighting and a do not disturb sign. Universal socket and USB ports will also be available for recharging electronic devices.

Can you sleep?

If you thought it was not possible to lie down and sleep in this new seat, you thought wrong! By adjusting the footrest completely horizontally, the armchair becomes a bed almost 2 meters long. Sleep is guaranteed with pillows and duvets that will be available to travelers.





The seating arrangement will be 1-2-1, that is, all passengers will have free access to the aisle. There is a divider between the middle seats that can be lowered if the occupants are traveling together or raised for greater privacy.

Check out the presentation video for more details:

The company claims that the new model is more sustainable, as it is lighter than traditional mechanical seats, which reduces fuel consumption. The new seats will soon be installed on the company’s Airbus A330 and A350 planes that make long-distance travel.

Finnair is a member of the Oneworld alliance and serves dozens of destinations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia from its hub at Helsinki Airport. The company is on the list of the safest airlines in the world.

With information from the Finnair website.

