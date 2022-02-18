Canada has become a tyranny | Ben Shapiro

Justin Trudeau took off his Democrat costume and, in the face of peaceful opposition from truck drivers, pulled authoritarianism out of his hat.| Photo: EFE

This week Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the unpopular and lax leader of a country with a 93% vaccination rate for people over 60 and a total vaccination rate of 84%, announced he would use the Emergency Law to end the Freedom Train – a group of protesters who oppose mandatory vaccinations for truck drivers.

Trudeau had the gall to say that the use of this law is “sensible and proportionate.” His government’s Minister of Health, Marco Mendicino, said it was necessary to do so because of “intimidation, harassment and hate speech”.

Why the government would need to invoke special powers against some truck drivers is incomprehensible to me. After all, the police have just removed the truckers from the Ambassador Bridge, reopening that route of communication with the United States. In addition, provinces across Canada have already started to ease restrictions motivated by the pandemic, from vaccination passports to mandatory use of masks.

There is no emergency that justifies the use of this law. As even the BBC noted, “it is not yet known what arguments Dr. Trudeau will use to justify the use of the Emergency Act. There are no relevant threats clearly present in Ontario.

Still, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland explained that the government would use laws designed to prevent terrorist financing to also prevent political dissent. “Banks will have to freeze accounts immediately, without a warrant. Thus, they will be exempt from legal liability for acting in good faith,” she said.

In short, this means that the Canadian government has now empowered banks to freeze checking accounts that make donations to political causes the government doesn’t like.

The strategy of taking money from political actors already seems to be gaining traction. In January 2021, PayPal blocked a Christian fundraising site. The following month, the company announced that it would work with the Southern Poverty Law Center to find users to exclude.

As David Sacks, one of the creators of PayPal, wrote, “when your name ends up on a list created by a consortium of private technology companies, who can you appeal to?” In Canada it is even worse. After all, interference in banks is a government action.

And if Trudeau actually manages to use emergency powers to take money from his political opponents – people who are being called racists just for opposing mandatory vaccines – where will that end? What will stop influential politicians from violating freedoms using the same pretexts?

The answer, of course, is “nothing”. And maybe this is the point: from now on, dissent against the leftist view can be criminalized. Be careful what you say. Your bank account is at risk.

Over the past century, the left has made a promise: that they would exercise increasingly centralized power and protect citizens, especially in times of emergency. That promise was always a lie, but the pandemic has made that lie ubiquitous.

So the left now has two options: either it abandons this promise that is central to its worldview, or it goes after the heretics. Trudeau, not surprisingly, chose the latter. Emergency powers will be needed until people agree that the enlightened in government must control them.

Ben Shapiro is host of the “Ben Shapiro Show” and editor emeritus of the Daily Wire.

©2022 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. original in english