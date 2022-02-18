Canada relaxes entry rules for vaccinees

The Government of Canada will no longer require PCR-type testing of its visitors from any home country who are fully vaccinated as of February 28.

With the change, announced this Tuesday (15) by the Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, only rapid antigen tests – cheaper – will be required from these travelers. Individuals who have received two doses of AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sinovac (CoronaVac) vaccine or one dose of Janssen are considered fully immunized in Canada.

However, the accepted tests will not be home tests, stress the Canadian authorities. Rapid antigen tests may be performed the day before departure or arrival at the country’s border, but will only be accepted if performed in laboratories or recognized health services in the country where they are collected.

In addition to the rapid antigen test, the country will also accept the results of molecular tests carried out up to 72 hours before embarkation or disembarkation).

“For two years, our government has taken prudent, science-based measures to fight Covid-19. The relaxation of today’s border measures reflects our collective progress in this fight. However, all measures are subject to constant reassessment.” clarified Duclos on his official Twitter profile.

By abandoning the need for PCR for vaccinees, the Canadian administration has decided to bring back the policy of mandatory random testing of travelers — meaning that among those who arrive, some can be selected to provide a sample as a condition of entry.

Travelers will no longer be required to quarantine while awaiting results, however. All children under the age of 12 traveling with fully vaccinated adults will also be exempt from quarantine.

Non-immunized foreigners will only be able to enter Canada for essential travel. In addition, the unvaccinated will still need to undergo examinations upon arrival and also on the 8th day of their quarantine, which must be fulfilled for 14 days.

It is part of the easing package to move the country from a level 3 to a level 2 health emergency, which means that Canadian citizens will no longer be advised to avoid non-essential travel.

Starting at 4:00 pm (local time) on February 28, international passenger flights will also be able to land at all airports authorized by the Canada Border Services Agency as the restriction on ports of entry will come to an end.