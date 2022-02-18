Canada’s biggest banks shut down during possible bank run

After the Canadian government passed the Emergencies Act, allowing banks to freeze bank accounts without a court order to try to quell protests, customers at the country’s biggest banks began having problems accessing their accounts.

This could be the start of a bank run, meaning people are trying to withdraw their funds immediately from such institutions fearing that their money could be confiscated.

Again this serves as marketing for Bitcoin, after all it is impossible for a government to freeze or confiscate your funds. Furthermore, we are talking about Canada, not a rigid country like China, so such actions can happen in other countries that claim to be free.

Canada’s biggest banks have stopped working

Records from the Bleeping Computer portal point out that the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), TD Canada Trust and Scotiabank had problems on Wednesday night (16), as shown below.

Going further, Bleeping Computer claims that all five of the biggest banks went offline in the period. Therefore, the government’s actions could be undermining the trust of its citizens, starting a run on the banks to withdraw their Canadian dollars or else convert them into an unobjectionable currency like Bitcoin.

In response, some banks stated that they were aware of the situation and that it would be resolved as soon as possible. However, we could be in for trouble as more people try to withdraw their funds.

Fear is taking hold of bank customers

Such fear is explicit not only by protesters, but also by people who financially supported the movement. As can be seen through social networks.

“@RBC can you guys give some sort of statement about your customers like me who supported truckers weeks ago. You will freeze our accounts. We must close our accounts as soon as possible. We need clarification and now. We donate to many other charities and we are concerned.”wrote the customer

In response, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) did not respond to its client’s question, bringing more concern than relief.

“As with any customer situation, for customer privacy reasons we are unable to comment on this particular matter. We can say that RBC complies with all applicable laws and regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions in which we operate.”replied the RBC

As with any client situation, for reasons of client privacy, we cannot comment on this particular matter. We can say that RBC adheres to all applicable laws and regulatory requirements across the jurisdictions in which we operate. ^Q — RBC (@RBC) February 17, 2022

Finally, although Canada is far from being a dictatorial country, the passage of the Emergencies Act has shaken not only the world but also the confidence of its citizens. Perhaps now some are beginning to understand the appeal of Bitcoin, after all if this happened in Canada, it can also happen in any other country that claims to be free.