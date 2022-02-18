Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro starts at R$154,990

The Tiggo 5x is the main commercial highlight of Caoa Chery and now comes in the Pro version, with better content and revision of the mechanical part, adopting CVT exchange. It starts from R$ 154,990.

In addition, the Tiggo 5x Pro now has a “Diamond”-shaped grid, characteristic of the Pro line.

The compact SUV also added LED daytime running lights with new styling and chrome accents, as well as a completely revamped bumper.

On the sides, 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear hasn’t changed.

Inside, the highlight is the 10.25-inch touch-sensitive multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

The digital cluster has a 7-inch display and visual settings, as well as a reverse camera and 360-degree monitoring, with wheel trajectory.

The dashboard also received colored lights on the dashboard and doors, which can be configured with Eco/Sport driving modes or with the rhythm of the music, with seven color options.

In the Tiggo 5x Pro, the air conditioning is dual zone and there is Remote Climate Control (CCD).

It also has a panoramic sunroof, central console with cooling, remote start and electric folding of the mirrors.

The package also includes a driver’s seat with electric and lumbar adjustments, a face key with a start button, three USB ports, among others.

The mechanics, on the other hand, underwent a change in the transmission, which is no longer automatic with a dual clutch with six gears to adopt a CVT box with a nine-speed simulation, thus focusing more on consumption.

The lever is a joystick type with electronic actuation. The 1.5 Turbo Flex engine had modifications to meet the Proconve L7 standards.

In this case, the engine calibration was changed with new electronic injection adjustment and modified fuel preheat.

The turbine has electronic control of Wastegate valve and electronic thermostatic valve. Caoa Chery claims that acceleration and resumes were improved by 5%.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 5x Pro 2023 – Photo Gallery