Carille criticizes Santos’ apathy in the first half against Mirassol: “There was no posture and attitude” | saints

THE saints showed instability on the field again in the defeat to Mirassol, by 3 to 2, this Thursday, away from home, for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship. After starting the match creating scoring chances, Peixe let the opponent grow on the field and conceded three goals in the first half.

In the second stage, after the entries of Camacho, Sandry and Lucas Braga, the team improved and managed to react with goals from Madson and Marcos Guilherme, but did not avoid defeat. Coach Fábio Carille criticized the team’s apathy in the first 45 minutes and valued the change in the final stage.

– A very apathetic first half. Very accepting of what Mirassol wanted on the field. A team that didn’t have attitude, didn’t have attitude. I had to rotate the ball more, but it started with a very slow game, working very backwards, playing in a risk zone. Mirassol, accelerated, scored three to zero on us. In the second half, not only talk about the changes, but everyone’s attitude. A different second half, wanting, dividing, playing forward, which is what we demand. It’s what we’ve been looking for to grow at the start of the season – he analyzed.

– We scored two goals, we even deserved to draw in the end, we had opportunities. But, unfortunately, we lost. It’s a game to take home, for learning. We learn, seeing what happens during the matches and empowering ourselves to make the best choices.

The coach of Peixe returned to talk about the team’s oscillation during the matches and demanded, once again, a greater regularity of the cast during the 90 minutes.

– It has been alternating a lot. Against Corinthians, a first half down, a second half better. Guarani, a good first half, a bad second half. São Bernardo, 35 good minutes, then falls. This balance that we have to look for, to play better and to look for that regularity all the time. Players are arriving who will add, Sandry recovering his form, giving minutes on the field. That’s our idea of ​​fitness and the medical department, together, to find that balance and make 90 minutes more intense, more constant.

Check out other excerpts from the press conference of coach Fábio Carille:

Leo Baptistão in the starting lineup

– Léo, at Atlético de Madrid, played very well on the right side, open, arriving. It has his game inside, too. He knows how to do it. A game he did well, creating chances, we had opportunities before Mirassol, unfortunately, we didn’t. He can play there. It’s a start where I need to be strong, get points, but I also need to think about the sequence. There are players who came from a direct sequence. We thought a lot so that we would remain strong and, also, at the front. We have a knockout game for the Copa do Brasil. We discussed it with the committee and we made the decision to put this team that didn’t work. That’s not to say it can’t work at some point. Maybe more training, better guidance from me, a better attitude from the athletes. I believe it might work at some point.

Do you think you are responsible for the defeat?

– For sure. But then there’s the attitude of the group. This was charged at halftime. I have a team where we talk, discuss the lineup, but I decide who goes to the field. It worked at certain times last year for Felipe on the inside. It was fundamental when we put him inside and Braga open. Today, it didn’t work. That’s not to say I don’t believe this can work. Perhaps a better preparation for that to happen. Of course it’s my lineup, my responsibility. But also the attitude of all the players who were on the field in the first half.

Is the second half team closest to the ideal formation?

– It might be. I like a 10 closer to a 9. Today, in the second half, Marquinhos was on the inside, who is a guy who likes to play more on the side, which can work too. But my ideal team, in a 4-2-3-1, is to have a 10 that stays close to the 9, that knows how to move, that fills the area, also, when that ball gets to the side, that knows how to score. This is the ideal team I think. But what I think is not always the best. The team can show me other situations and I have to accept it and work towards it, as was the case last year when we decided to make three defenders.

Do you believe that players are having difficulty absorbing your guidance in training?

– Surely you understand, otherwise I couldn’t make good times, as was the second half against Corinthians, which was the first half of Guarani, which was the opening 35 minutes of São Bernardo. How was the second half today. They understand, yes. They are charging themselves because what we go through, many times, they are not able to accomplish on the field. We are very clear and direct in what we want. If they didn’t understand, we’d be doing a bad 90 minutes. They are getting it, yes. We have to grow and improve every day, every game.