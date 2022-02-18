Cashier will change rules for birthday withdrawal; check out

Caixa Econômica Federal intends to extend the period of anticipation of the FGTS Anniversary Saque-Anniversary for workers. Currently, citizens entitled to this modality can anticipate up to 3 years of the anniversary withdrawal, but the institution is studying expanding the anticipation to 5 this February.

The release of these amounts will be a form of loan, with the Fund’s balance as collateral. Caixa has defined a series of special requirements for the provision of this service. To request the 5 FGTS withdrawals, it is necessary to follow the conditions listed below:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Have a checking or savings account at Caixa (cannot be Digital Social Savings or CAIXA Fácil Savings);

To opt for the birthday withdrawal and authorize the bank to consult your Fund balance;

Have sufficient balance to anticipate the amounts;

Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue Service;

Be up to date with the Caixa or make use of the credit resource to settle the debt.

According to Caixa, approximately 15 million have already been withdrawn, and 2.3 million people have applied.

How does the early birthday withdrawal work?

The anticipation of the birthday withdrawal works as follows:

The lowest amount that can be requested is R$ 500;

For larger amounts, each installment must be R$300 or more;

The date of the last withdrawal cannot be more than 999 days after contracting.

The loan is made available the next day after the contract is closed and has an interest rate of 1.49% per month. Remembering that the request can only be made by those who have already chosen the birthday modality. The request for the 5 FGTS withdrawals must be made through the Caixa Tem app.

