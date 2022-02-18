Chamber approves return of pregnant women vaccinated or not to face-to-face work

posted on 02/17/2022 16:35 / updated on 02/17/2022 16:36



(credit: Daniel Ferreira/CB)

On Wednesday night (2/16), the deputies approved the project that changes the rules on the work of pregnant women during the pandemic. The proposal provides for pregnant women to resume face-to-face work after complete immunization. It is now up to the president to assess whether or not to sanction the approved text.

If you choose not to be vaccinated, the pregnant woman must sign a term of responsibility and free consent for the exercise of face-to-face work, committing to comply with the preventive measures adopted by the employer.

The Plenary rejected Senate amendment to Bill 2058/21, authored by Deputy Tiago Dimas (Solidariedade-TO), which changes Law 14,151/21. This law guaranteed the removal of pregnant women from face-to-face work with full pay during the public health emergency of the new coronavirus.

According to the approved substitute, by Mrs Paula Belmonte (Citizenship-DF), this removal will be guaranteed only if the pregnant woman has not been fully immunized. Today, there is no such criterion.

The text considers that the option not to be vaccinated is an “expression of the fundamental right to freedom of individual self-determination” and no restriction of rights can be imposed on the worker as a result.

For the rapporteur, deputy Paula Belmonte, the text guarantees removal while there is no protection from immunization and also solves the problem of the productive sector. “When we talk about the entrepreneur, it is not the big one, but the small one, the micro-entrepreneur who is unable to make this payment. Several women want to return to work, as they often have a loss of pay,” she recalled.

Opposition

Deputy Erika Kokay (PT-DF) criticized the project, along with other opposition lawmakers who tried to obstruct the vote on Wednesday. “Instead of defending women, it is a misogynist project, against women. Nor will those with comorbidities be protected,” she said.

In addition, the text provides that, if the worker’s face-to-face activities cannot be carried out at a distance, even with the change of her functions and respect for her competences and personal conditions, the situation will be considered as a risk pregnancy until she completes the immunization, when should you return to face-to-face work.

*With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency