check expectations of the Central Bank

Last week, Roberto Campos Neto, president of central banksaid that the The peak of inflation should happen between the months of April and May, with a later fall “a little faster”.

The projection, according to him, was that the peak of inflation would be reached between the months of December of last year or January of 2022, however, the crop failure and the price of a barrel of oil postponed the forecast for the future.

“We had a perception that we would see the peak of inflation close to December, January. Then we saw a crop failure, which is not unimportant, and we were seeing oil going to 60 (barrel price, in dollars), again it went back to above 90”, said Campos Neto in a event held by Esfera Brasil, an organization that promotes debates related to the area of ​​entrepreneurship.

“This generated a break in perception in relation to what the peak was. We imagine today something between April and May, and then there will be a drop in inflation a little faster”, added Roberto.

Last year, the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) closed at 10.06%, according to information from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Inflation has not exceeded 10% since 201.

In January this year, the IPCA stood at 0.54%, after reaching 0.73% in December. Even with this small drop last month, this was the highest level for the month since 2016 (1.27%), according to IBGE data.

The growth of inflation has caused the Central Bank to raise interest rates. This month, the Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) decided to raise the Selic rate from 9.25% per year to 10.75% per year.

This was the eighth consecutive increase in Selic. As a result, the rate returned to double digits for the first time in four and a half years. The last time the Selic rate was at this level was in July 2017, when it was 10.25% per year. In March, a new Copom meeting will take place.

“Brazil took the lead in raising interest rates, and we have been defending this thesis that we are closely monitoring and that we are going to use all available instruments to bring it to the target”, said Neto.

