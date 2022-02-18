Check out the best breakfast options for people with diabetes

For those who have diabetes, care with food is something natural, as they are always monitoring the increase in blood sugar. In this way, it is necessary to pay greater daily attention to certain types of food, such as carbohydrates. Knowing that, in this article, you will get to know some breakfast options for diabetics. Keep reading!

Carbohydrates are considered “bad guys” in most people’s diets, when in reality, they are our main source of energy. In addition, they are also crucial for providing the body with well-being, when consumed in the right way, so that there is no increase in the glycemic index. Therefore, as this group has a very restricted diet, it is normal for their eating routine to be more difficult.

Therefore, we want to facilitate this, bringing delicious and varied options. So, check out now which are the best breakfast options for diabetics. Look!

Diabetic breakfast options

menu 1

Coffee or homemade mate (if you prefer, add a natural sweetener);

1 slice of wholemeal bread (no sugar);

2 slices of standard Minas cheese.

menu 2

Homemade lemonade (if you prefer, add a natural sweetener);

1 crepioca: 1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon (soup) tapioca + 1 teaspoon (tea) chia + chopped standard Minas cheese (the method of preparation is simple, just mix all the ingredients – except the cheese – and put it in the frying pan).

menu 3

200ml of skimmed yogurt;

1 portion of fruit (1/2 papaya or 1 banana or 8 strawberries, for example);

1 tablespoon (soup) oat bran or flaxseed meal.

Finally, nutritionists reinforce that carbohydrate consumption should be done and prioritized during the day, as it is the period when the body most needs energy. At night, this consumption must be regulated, because at bedtime the body requires less energy expenditure. Always remember to consult your doctor and nutritionist.